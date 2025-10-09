$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13742 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30414 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 33033 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21562 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20138 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32523 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16815 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15696 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16930 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on defense digitalization until 2028: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

The Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and Germany have agreed on a partnership in the field of digitalization for 2026-2028. The agreement provides for financial support for key projects such as DELTA, Army+, and Reserve+.

Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on defense digitalization until 2028: what it entails

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Germany have agreed on a partnership in the field of digitalization for 2026-2028. It provides for financial support for key projects - DELTA, Army+, Reserve+ and other digital transformation projects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

This agreement is a signal that support for the digitalization of the defense sector is growing.

- emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk.

The new agreement for 2026-2028 provides for cooperation in the following key areas:

• support for the Army+ and Reserve+ applications;

• scaling and development of the DELTA combat system;

• expansion of the digital ecosystem: personnel and property accounting, logistics, medicine, DOT-Chain Defence marketplace;

• strengthening cyber defense.

Addition

The third International Defense Industries Forum – DFNC³, which has already become an annual platform for developing solutions to strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry, concluded its work in Kyiv. A number of agreements were concluded within the framework of the forum, which open up new opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers.

Zelenskyy instructed to develop and present the key elements of the Ukrainian arms export system by the end of the year.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsTechnologies
Defence City
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv