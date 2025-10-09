Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on defense digitalization until 2028: what it entails

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Germany have agreed on a partnership in the field of digitalization for 2026-2028. It provides for financial support for key projects - DELTA, Army+, Reserve+ and other digital transformation projects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

This agreement is a signal that support for the digitalization of the defense sector is growing. - emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk.

The new agreement for 2026-2028 provides for cooperation in the following key areas:

• support for the Army+ and Reserve+ applications;

• scaling and development of the DELTA combat system;

• expansion of the digital ecosystem: personnel and property accounting, logistics, medicine, DOT-Chain Defence marketplace;

• strengthening cyber defense.

