DPRK announced a new program for the development of nuclear and conventional armed forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party will present a strategy for the parallel development of the country's nuclear and conventional armed forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local agency KCNA.

Details

Kim Jong Un visited research centers related to weapons development. He emphasized that the new course is aimed at strengthening national defense and modernizing the army.

During the visit, the DPRK leader also familiarized himself with the latest developments in military technology and observed tests of active and passive protection systems for armored vehicles. In addition, he emphasized that the state must be ready for any challenges and threats from outside, so the course to strengthen defense will be key.

Recall

Recently, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the testing of a solid-fuel rocket engine, which will become the basis for the Hwasong-20 ICBM. Pyongyang's move is seen as preparation for another demonstration of its nuclear potential amid increased cooperation with China and Russia.

Kim Jong Un promised "a wonderful life" to the families of deceased North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region