September 12, 07:25 PM • 11678 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 22960 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 18393 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 29806 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 38490 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 32488 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 31236 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23568 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32692 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20640 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Publications
Exclusives
DPRK announced a new program for the development of nuclear and conventional armed forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced a new strategy for the parallel development of nuclear and conventional armed forces. It will be presented at the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party, aimed at strengthening national defense and modernizing the army.

DPRK announced a new program for the development of nuclear and conventional armed forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party will present a strategy for the parallel development of the country's nuclear and conventional armed forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local agency KCNA.

Details

Kim Jong Un visited research centers related to weapons development. He emphasized that the new course is aimed at strengthening national defense and modernizing the army.

During the visit, the DPRK leader also familiarized himself with the latest developments in military technology and observed tests of active and passive protection systems for armored vehicles. In addition, he emphasized that the state must be ready for any challenges and threats from outside, so the course to strengthen defense will be key.

Recall

Recently, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the testing of a solid-fuel rocket engine, which will become the basis for the Hwasong-20 ICBM. Pyongyang's move is seen as preparation for another demonstration of its nuclear potential amid increased cooperation with China and Russia.

Kim Jong Un promised "a wonderful life" to the families of deceased North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region30.08.25, 23:16 • 4296 views

Veronika Marchenko

