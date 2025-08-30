$41.260.00
Kim Jong Un promised "a wonderful life" to the families of deceased North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with the families of servicemen who died fighting on Russia's side and promised them "a wonderful life." This happened amid reports of significant losses of North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region.

Kim Jong Un promised "a wonderful life" to the families of deceased North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with families of servicemen who died fighting on Russia's side and stated that the state would provide them with a "beautiful life." This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The leader expressed condolences for the losses and emphasized that the heroism of soldiers and officers was made possible by the courage of their families. The event took place amid reports of significant losses of North Korean military personnel in Russia's Kursk region.

Earlier, Kim and Russian dictator Putin confirmed that DPRK troops are participating in hostilities. State media also showed a 25-minute documentary about the "Liberation of Kursk" operation.

The film states that Kim made the decision to deploy troops to Russia last August, showing for the first time that this step was taken two months after he and Putin signed a security treaty that included a mutual defense pact.

- noted the publication.

According to South Korean intelligence estimates, about 600 of the 15,000 deployed soldiers died in the battles. Western sources, however, estimate the number of losses at least 6,000 people. Next week, Kim Jong Un plans to join Putin at a military parade in China.

Recall

Recently, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, stated that North Korea intends to send about 6,000 servicemen and up to 100 units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia.

Veronika Marchenko

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Kursk Oblast
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Kyrylo Budanov
China
Ukraine