Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal

In Ukraine, land has been allocated in a safe region where a new Rheinmetall shell manufacturing plant will be built for the needs of the Defense Forces. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

In London, on the sidelines of the international arms exhibition Defence Security and Equipment International Exhibition and Conference (DSEI), Shmyhal met with the head of the German Rheinmetall AG, Armin Papperger.

We have effective cooperation in a number of areas, such as the production of ammunition, armored vehicles, and air defense solutions. Since our last conversation, we have finalized the procedures for launching a new joint production. On September 9, land was allocated in a safe region of Ukraine, where a new Rheinmetall shell manufacturing plant will be built for the needs of the Defense Forces - reported the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, other important projects were also discussed, including the development of capabilities for the repair and production of armored vehicles. The Rheinmetall lineup has a number of new models that can strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

We also discussed the development of air defense, in particular how to jointly develop and improve solutions that will help us more effectively combat enemy drones, Shmyhal added.

