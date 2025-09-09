German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this year

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
05:31 PM • 6340 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 11785 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 16691 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 16995 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 38706 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24229 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25618 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26284 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26887 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29919 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.6m/s
79%
754mm
Popular news
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"September 8, 12:23 PM • 29558 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 19456 views
Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government buildingPhotoSeptember 8, 01:17 PM • 10324 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 9384 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?03:39 PM • 8644 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo03:42 PM • 16699 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 19576 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 73712 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 57784 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 58580 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
London
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?03:39 PM • 8798 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 9544 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 73712 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 39513 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 43494 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Leopard 2
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The German concern Rheinmetall will expand military aid to Ukraine by supplying the Armed Forces with Skyranger anti-drone systems. The contract is expected to be signed on September 10 at the DSEI exhibition in London.

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this year

The German concern Rheinmetall will expand military aid to Ukraine by supplying Skyranger anti-drone systems to the Armed Forces this year. This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, informs UNN with reference to Rai News.

Details

The multi-million dollar contract is expected to be signed on Wednesday, September 10, at the DSEI exhibition in London.

We will supply our Skyranger systems this year already

- Papperger stated.

The Skyranger system is a mobile anti-aircraft platform that can also be installed on Leopard tanks, capable of protecting an area of 16 sq. km.

Thanks to these systems, we can guarantee completely drone-free territories

- explained the company's CEO.

He noted that the Bundeswehr is also interested in this technology, and emphasized that "in the current situation, the use of Skyranger can provide crucial assistance to Ukraine."

Recall

On August 27, German manufacturer Rheinmetall opened Europe's largest artillery shell factory near Hanover. The enterprise will produce up to 350,000 shells per year after reaching full capacity in 2027.

"Moving according to plan": Ukraine and Rheinmetall checked positions regarding the shell factory13.08.25, 12:37 • 5250 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Bundeswehr
Rheinmetal
Leopard 2
Ukraine
London