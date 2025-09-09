German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this year

The German concern Rheinmetall will expand military aid to Ukraine by supplying Skyranger anti-drone systems to the Armed Forces this year. This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, informs UNN with reference to Rai News.

Details

The multi-million dollar contract is expected to be signed on Wednesday, September 10, at the DSEI exhibition in London.

We will supply our Skyranger systems this year already - Papperger stated.

The Skyranger system is a mobile anti-aircraft platform that can also be installed on Leopard tanks, capable of protecting an area of 16 sq. km.

Thanks to these systems, we can guarantee completely drone-free territories - explained the company's CEO.

He noted that the Bundeswehr is also interested in this technology, and emphasized that "in the current situation, the use of Skyranger can provide crucial assistance to Ukraine."

Recall

On August 27, German manufacturer Rheinmetall opened Europe's largest artillery shell factory near Hanover. The enterprise will produce up to 350,000 shells per year after reaching full capacity in 2027.

