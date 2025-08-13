$41.430.02
"Moving according to plan": Ukraine and Rheinmetall checked positions regarding the shell factory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2798 views

Ukraine and Rheinmetall discussed the construction of a plant for the production of artillery shells. The parties are moving according to plan, cooperation covers armored vehicles, ammunition, and air defense.

"Moving according to plan": Ukraine and Rheinmetall checked positions regarding the shell factory

Ukraine discussed with Rheinmetall a joint project to build an artillery shell production plant, the parties are moving according to plan, said Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following talks with Rheinmetall Group head Armin Papperger, writes UNN.

Details

"This is our long-standing and important partner. We have exemplary cooperation in three areas: armored vehicles, ammunition, air defense systems," Shmyhal said following the talks.

The focus now is on the development of joint projects in Ukraine, in particular the construction of an artillery shell production plant. We discussed the key stages and working issues. We are moving according to plan. I have defined an improved coordination mechanism. We work together clearly and quickly. We value our cooperation

- Shmyhal pointed out.

Tanks, ammunition and gunpowder: Rheinmetall about the plants it plans to launch in Ukraine26.10.24, 17:44 • 34240 views

He emphasized that work is currently underway to attract defense companies from all over the world to create production and R&D centers in Ukraine. "We are building a force that will stop aggression and ensure lasting peace," he said.

Zelenskyy signed the law on public-private partnership: it will promote the development of joint weapons production30.07.25, 10:58 • 3617 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Rheinmetal
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal