Zelenskyy signed the law on public-private partnership: it will promote the development of joint weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

 716 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 7508, which simplifies public-private partnership. The document allows for joint defense projects and attracts investments for reconstruction.

Zelenskyy signed the law on public-private partnership: it will promote the development of joint weapons production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the European integration bill №7508, which introduces a number of tools to simplify the mechanism of public-private partnership (PPP) and implements the possibility of creating joint defense projects between state and private defense companies, UNN reports.

Details

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," reads the message about the status of the document.

The main goal of the document is to attract private investment to rebuild destroyed facilities and create new projects that meet the needs of Ukraine's renewed economy.

As reported in June by then Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, the bill provides many opportunities for Ukraine's recovery and economic development, including for the defense-industrial complex.

The bill for the first time introduces the possibility of creating joint defense projects between state and private defense companies. Current legislation did not provide for this.

The law is also expected to open the door for various cooperation options that will lead to strengthening Ukraine's defense-industrial complex, including attracting more investments.

Among the key changes provided by the bill:

  • introduction of a mechanism for installment payment for infrastructure facilities;
    • simplification of PPP project preparation - without mandatory feasibility study and efficiency analysis;
      • possibility of implementing small projects worth up to 5.3 million euros;
        • creation of an electronic system for conducting tenders;
          • establishment of standard qualification requirements for private investors;
            • expansion of powers of local self-government bodies in the field of partnerships.

              Addition

              The Verkhovna Rada in June this year adopted in the second reading and in general bill №7508, aimed at updating the tools of public-private partnership (PPP).

              Anna Murashko

              EconomyPolitics
              Verkhovna Rada
              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
              Ukraine