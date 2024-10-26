Tanks, ammunition and gunpowder: Rheinmetall about the plants it plans to launch in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The German concern Rheinmetall is building factories in Ukraine to produce tanks, ammunition, gunpowder, and air defense systems. The first plant is already in operation, the second is on the way, and production will meet NATO standards.
Rheinmetall has shared details of the construction of a powder plant and an ammunition plant in Ukraine. Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said this in an interview during a telethon, UNN reports.
We have a lot of good plans. The first plant is already in operation. The Ukrainian defense industry is our partner. We now have a production facility and a service facility. At the end of the year, we will have the first Lynx advanced infantry fighting vehicle in Ukraine. At the moment, we service infantry fighting vehicles, but also main battle tanks. So it's a very productive joint venture
According to him, the company owns 51% of the shares in this enterprise.
"We are now on the way to building a powder plant and an ammunition plant in Ukraine. The third point is that we want to establish the production of air defense systems so that you can defend yourselves," Papperger said.
He also informed about the status of the construction of four plants ordered by Ukraine from Rheinmetall this year.
Things are moving forward. The first plant is ready, the second is on the way. I insist on accelerating all of this because we are running out of time. We must not waste it."
Papperger also told us what the capacity of these plants will be.
"The capabilities will be very good. Production line No. 1 will be aimed at tanks. The powder and ammunition production capabilities will be aimed at double or even triple production according to NATO standards, which you do not have at the moment. After all, your production line still has old Soviet standards. These will be outstanding technologies in the future. There will also be artillery and tank ammunition production there," said Papperger.
Addendum
In June this year, Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall opened the first joint armored vehicle repair and production shop in Ukraine.
Papperger reportedthat the German defense giant Rheinmetall plans to build at least four weapons production plants in Ukraine.
Rheinmetall to produce barrels for tanks and guns in the UK under new defense deal23.10.24, 04:38 • 20148 views