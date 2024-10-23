Rheinmetall to produce barrels for tanks and guns in the UK under new defense deal
German manufacturer Rheinmetall will build a plant in the UK to produce artillery barrels and tanks from 2027. This is part of a new defense agreement between Germany and Britain to strengthen military cooperation.
German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall will produce barrels for weapons in the UK as part of a new large-scale defense deal between Berlin and London aimed at deepening military cooperation and strengthening support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.
Details
The new plant will be part of a global effort to increase artillery and ammunition production after Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion depleted stockpiles and exposed supply chain weaknesses.
The plant, whose location is yet to be determined, will start producing barrels for artillery guns and main battle tanks in 2027. These will be barrels for 120 mm and 155 mm howitzers, as well as for the British Challenger 3 tanks. This means that the production of artillery barrels in the UK will be resumed for the first time in a decade, and the steel for them will be produced by Sheffield Forgemasters.
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that the company's investment in the UK will ensure its leadership position in the development and production of defense technologies that contribute to both national and global security.
Germany, the largest defense contractor in Europe, is also considering the possibility of producing explosives for ammunition in the UK in the future. The plant will be part of efforts to intensify British-German defense cooperation as part of a broader agreement to be signed by British Defense Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.
