Rheinmetall to produce barrels for tanks and guns in the UK under new defense deal

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25729 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 124006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 178565 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112079 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347699 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175315 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146084 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196483 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125349 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108308 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 12486 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 10260 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 8020 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 7312 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 10054 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 5094 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90562 views

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 124027 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23516 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26096 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39920 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48350 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136853 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rheinmetall to produce barrels for tanks and guns in the UK under new defense deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20148 views

German manufacturer Rheinmetall will build a plant in the UK to produce artillery barrels and tanks from 2027. This is part of a new defense agreement between Germany and Britain to strengthen military cooperation.

Rheinmetall to produce barrels for tanks and guns in the UK under new defense deal

German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall will produce barrels for weapons in the UK as part of a new large-scale defense deal between Berlin and London aimed at deepening military cooperation and strengthening support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

The new plant will be part of a global effort to increase artillery and ammunition production after Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion depleted stockpiles and exposed supply chain weaknesses.

The plant, whose location is yet to be determined, will start producing barrels for artillery guns and main battle tanks in 2027. These will be barrels for 120 mm and 155 mm howitzers, as well as for the British Challenger 3 tanks. This means that the production of artillery barrels in the UK will be resumed for the first time in a decade, and the steel for them will be produced by Sheffield Forgemasters.

Ukraine and the UK held the third round of talks on a new agreement: details18.10.24, 21:21 • 44174 views

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that the company's investment in the UK will ensure its leadership position in the development and production of defense technologies that contribute to both national and global security.

Germany, the largest defense contractor in Europe, is also considering the possibility of producing explosives for ammunition in the UK in the future. The plant will be part of efforts to intensify British-German defense cooperation as part of a broader agreement to be signed by British Defense Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

Britain joins France and Germany in developing long-range missiles18.10.24, 09:23 • 13019 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Rheinmetal
Boris Pistorius
France
Germany
Ukraine
