Ukraine and the UK held the third round of talks on a new agreement: details
Kyiv • UNN
The third round of negotiations between Ukraine and the UK on a new bilateral agreement took place. The parties agreed on the structure of the document and noted progress in key sections.
Ukraine and the United Kingdom held the third round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on the transition to a stronger and deeper partnership, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.
According to the OP, the parties discussed changes to the draft document, agreed on its structure, and noted significant progress in agreeing on key sections.
"I am glad that we have made significant progress and agreed on a number of priority sections of the future agreement. This will be a historic agreement that will consolidate the main areas of our cooperation for a long period - from security to economy, from energy to culture and art," said Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, who led the Ukrainian team at the talks on behalf of the head of the delegation, Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.
The delegations of Ukraine and the United Kingdom approved a schedule of next steps for further work on the text of the agreement.