Aircraft-type drones are now available for order by military units - Ministry of Defense

Aircraft-type drones are now available on the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace and can be ordered by military units. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that most models are reconnaissance drones. They are designed for long flights and are capable of performing a wide range of tasks.

The assortment includes 12 models from 8 Ukrainian manufacturers. - the post says.

The Defense Procurement Agency has contracted these manufacturers to supply drones both from existing stock and by pre-order.

In fulfillment of the Ministry of Defense's task, the DPA continues to work on expanding the assortment and improving interaction with manufacturers.

According to the agency, the immediate plans include scaling up the system and expanding the range of available goods: other types of UAVs, including reconnaissance and strike complexes, as well as EW/SIGINT equipment and drops.

For reference

DOT-Chain Defence is a weapons marketplace for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which allows military personnel to independently choose the necessary equipment and receive it quickly. Through DOT-Chain Defence, military personnel can already order FPV drones and bomber drones.

From order to the front line - a couple of weeks, and at the fastest - 5 days.

Recall

Ukraine has reached 60% domestic arms production. A joint factory with Denmark is being created to produce missile and drone components.

25 foreign companies, including defense production giants, are localizing production in Ukraine. The government offers various cooperation models and is creating Defence City to minimize investor risks.

On September 30, a Ukrainian delegation will arrive in the United States for negotiations on the legal part of the agreement on joint weapons production. The issue of military cooperation was discussed at the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump.

