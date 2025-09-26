Aircraft-type drones are now available for order by military units - Ministry of Defense

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
September 25, 05:19 PM • 10008 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 16415 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 20588 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 50093 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 35455 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 58875 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 58087 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 76330 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55923 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47447 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.2m/s
74%
763mm
Popular news
Rutte supported Trump on shooting down Russian planes and drones violating NATO airspace if necessarySeptember 25, 02:22 PM • 3232 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 14947 views
US Defense Secretary summons hundreds of generals and admirals to meeting - WPSeptember 25, 02:56 PM • 5462 views
"Only forward": Russian commanders order their soldiers to be shot for retreating from positionsVideoSeptember 25, 02:56 PM • 4618 views
Former Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Convicted in Absentia: Sentenced to 11 Years for TreasonSeptember 25, 03:01 PM • 4058 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 14996 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 22077 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 29974 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 50090 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 33264 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 20770 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 29304 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 62932 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 121007 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 79219 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Aircraft-type drones are now available for order by military units - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Aircraft-type drones, primarily reconnaissance drones, are now available for order by military units on the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace. The Defense Procurement Agency has contracted 8 Ukrainian manufacturers, offering 12 drone models.

Aircraft-type drones are now available for order by military units - Ministry of Defense

Aircraft-type drones are now available on the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace and can be ordered by military units. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that most models are reconnaissance drones. They are designed for long flights and are capable of performing a wide range of tasks.

The assortment includes 12 models from 8 Ukrainian manufacturers.

- the post says.

The Defense Procurement Agency has contracted these manufacturers to supply drones both from existing stock and by pre-order.

In fulfillment of the Ministry of Defense's task, the DPA continues to work on expanding the assortment and improving interaction with manufacturers.

According to the agency, the immediate plans include scaling up the system and expanding the range of available goods: other types of UAVs, including reconnaissance and strike complexes, as well as EW/SIGINT equipment and drops.

For reference

DOT-Chain Defence is a weapons marketplace for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which allows military personnel to independently choose the necessary equipment and receive it quickly. Through DOT-Chain Defence, military personnel can already order FPV drones and bomber drones.

From order to the front line - a couple of weeks, and at the fastest - 5 days.

Recall

Ukraine has reached 60% domestic arms production. A joint factory with Denmark is being created to produce missile and drone components.

25 foreign companies, including defense production giants, are localizing production in Ukraine. The government offers various cooperation models and is creating Defence City to minimize investor risks.

On September 30, a Ukrainian delegation will arrive in the United States for negotiations on the legal part of the agreement on joint weapons production. The issue of military cooperation was discussed at the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump.

The concept of controlled export of Ukrainian weapons will be ready in 10 days - Zelenskyy20.09.25, 14:48 • 3699 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineTechnologies
Defence City
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine