Germany sends troops to strengthen Poland's eastern border

Germany is sending soldiers to reinforce Poland's eastern border with Belarus and Russia. They will focus on building defensive positions, trenches, barbed wire, and anti-tank barriers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The German Federal Ministry of Defense announced that several dozen German soldiers will join the Polish operation "Eastern Shield" starting in April 2026, and the mission itself is initially planned until the end of 2027.

According to a ministry representative, German troops will focus on engineering work. This includes building defensive positions, digging trenches, installing barbed wire, and erecting anti-tank barriers.

For reference

"Eastern Shield" is a €2.3 billion program announced by Warsaw last year to strengthen security along the country's eastern border.

Recall

Polish border guards discovered a tunnel under the border with Belarus, through which 180 illegal migrants entered Poland. More than 130 people, mostly from Afghanistan and Pakistan, have been detained.

Poland to receive over $50 billion for defense strengthening under EU SAFE program – Reuters