Germany sends troops to strengthen Poland's eastern border

December 13, 03:54 PM • 17846 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 33157 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 25193 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 25102 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 22124 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 15684 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 16209 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15276 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13520 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13889 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
A series of explosions occurred in occupied CrimeaDecember 13, 07:04 PM • 6298 views
75% of global wealth is in the hands of the richest 10%: a new report shows education spending and how earnings are distributedDecember 13, 07:15 PM • 4170 views
In Donetsk, credit defaulters are forced to go to the front - CNSDecember 13, 08:11 PM • 5996 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"December 13, 09:44 PM • 15043 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and wounded12:37 AM • 9658 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 24547 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 29989 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 32974 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 42985 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 66275 views
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 15654 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 17559 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 22750 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 57407 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 38277 views
Germany sends troops to strengthen Poland's eastern border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Germany will send troops to reinforce Poland's eastern border with Belarus and Russia as part of Operation "Eastern Shield." The mission, which will begin in April 2026, will last until the end of 2027 and will focus on engineering work.

Germany sends troops to strengthen Poland's eastern border

Germany is sending soldiers to reinforce Poland's eastern border with Belarus and Russia. They will focus on building defensive positions, trenches, barbed wire, and anti-tank barriers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The German Federal Ministry of Defense announced that several dozen German soldiers will join the Polish operation "Eastern Shield" starting in April 2026, and the mission itself is initially planned until the end of 2027.

According to a ministry representative, German troops will focus on engineering work. This includes building defensive positions, digging trenches, installing barbed wire, and erecting anti-tank barriers.

For reference

"Eastern Shield" is a €2.3 billion program announced by Warsaw last year to strengthen security along the country's eastern border.

Recall

Polish border guards discovered a tunnel under the border with Belarus, through which 180 illegal migrants entered Poland. More than 130 people, mostly from Afghanistan and Pakistan, have been detained.

Poland to receive over $50 billion for defense strengthening under EU SAFE program – Reuters26.11.25, 14:50 • 5712 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
State Border of Ukraine
Defence City
Belarus
Deutsche Welle
Germany
Poland