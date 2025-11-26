Poland to receive over $50 billion for defense strengthening under EU SAFE program – Reuters

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 3348 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 10543 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
01:23 PM • 14423 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 17912 views
Can Ukraine continue to fight without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 14595 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 20178 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
November 26, 08:59 AM • 31140 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
November 26, 08:27 AM • 18701 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 31456 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 17215 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
82%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 18863 views
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years togetherPhotoNovember 26, 07:22 AM • 12205 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 35060 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff10:28 AM • 11075 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 18456 views
Publications
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 10542 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 9386 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 14422 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 19265 views
Can Ukraine continue to fight without American weapons? Politico answered11:49 AM • 17911 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Elon Musk
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
White House
Kostiantynivka
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 29062 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 63500 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 80770 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 80998 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 87800 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times

Poland to receive over $50 billion for defense strengthening under EU SAFE program – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Poland will receive 44 billion euros from SAFE funds to strengthen its army, drone systems, and security infrastructure on the EU's eastern border. The funding will also go towards space initiatives, AI-powered defense technologies, and the SAFE Baltic program.

Poland to receive over $50 billion for defense strengthening under EU SAFE program – Reuters

The European Union will provide Poland with record funding under the SAFE defense program – the funds will go to strengthen the army, drone systems, and security infrastructure on the EU's eastern border. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the country will receive 44 billion euros from the SAFE funds – an EU program that provides up to 150 billion euros in preferential loans to states investing in defense capabilities. According to him, part of the funding will be directed to the purchase of equipment for drone systems within the framework of the "Eastern Shield" project, which protects the EU's borders from Russia and Belarus.

NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz25.11.25, 15:00 • 12299 views

The funds will also go to space initiatives, the development of defense technologies with artificial intelligence, equipment for the military, police and border guards, as well as to the SAFE Baltic program, which expands the capabilities of Polish naval forces in the Baltic Sea zone.

Tusk separately emphasized that the new package will also help strengthen critical infrastructure.

Thanks to our efforts, we will also be able to finance roads and railways directly related to the security of the Polish state through the SAFE program

– he stated.

Poland today is one of Ukraine's most active allies and spends the largest share of its GDP on defense among all NATO members.

US to help Romania repel Russian drone attacks with Merops system – Defense Minister25.11.25, 18:55 • 3242 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Reuters
NATO
European Union
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Donald Tusk
Romania
United States
Ukraine
Poland