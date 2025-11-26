Poland to receive over $50 billion for defense strengthening under EU SAFE program – Reuters

The European Union will provide Poland with record funding under the SAFE defense program – the funds will go to strengthen the army, drone systems, and security infrastructure on the EU's eastern border. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the country will receive 44 billion euros from the SAFE funds – an EU program that provides up to 150 billion euros in preferential loans to states investing in defense capabilities. According to him, part of the funding will be directed to the purchase of equipment for drone systems within the framework of the "Eastern Shield" project, which protects the EU's borders from Russia and Belarus.

NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

The funds will also go to space initiatives, the development of defense technologies with artificial intelligence, equipment for the military, police and border guards, as well as to the SAFE Baltic program, which expands the capabilities of Polish naval forces in the Baltic Sea zone.

Tusk separately emphasized that the new package will also help strengthen critical infrastructure.

Thanks to our efforts, we will also be able to finance roads and railways directly related to the security of the Polish state through the SAFE program – he stated.

Poland today is one of Ukraine's most active allies and spends the largest share of its GDP on defense among all NATO members.

US to help Romania repel Russian drone attacks with Merops system – Defense Minister