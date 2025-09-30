Ukraine seeks to adapt mine production to allied standards and protect the defense industry - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with mine manufacturers and held a meeting on the air defense of defense industry enterprises, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Together with the Deputy Ministers of Defense and representatives of military bodies, we familiarized ourselves with the needs of manufacturers, listened to the key problems that need to be solved — said the Minister of Defense.

The military has a request for a large number of mines to deter the enemy's offensive, destroy its armored vehicles and manpower. According to Denys Shmyhal, the ministry is ready to assist manufacturers as much as possible in scaling and developing production.

Following the meeting, he set a number of tasks.

In the near future, I expect changes that will allow adapting production and codification processes to the conditions of modern warfare and to the standards of our allies — emphasized the head of the department.

Also today, he held a meeting on the air defense of defense industry enterprises.

During the meeting with the military and manufacturers, new solutions for protecting Ukraine's industrial potential were discussed. Following the meeting, the minister gave a number of instructions.