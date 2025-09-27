Ukraine handed Trump a detailed request for weapons as part of a $90 billion deal

Ukraine has handed over all its requests for arms transfers to US President Donald Trump. All of this is part of a $90 billion deal. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, writes UNN.

As for what Ukraine wants from the United States of America – we have handed all of this over to the President of the United States of America. With details and illustrations of what Ukraine wants. All of this is provided for in our large $90 billion agreement. - the President announced.

He added that Ukraine is also ready to conclude other arms agreements.

We are ready for separate agreements on separate types of weapons, including long-range ones. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

During the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the lifting of the taboo on arms supplies to Ukraine was discussed, among other things.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following his visit to the United States, where he met with US President Donald Trump, among others, indicated that Ukraine feels that America is with Ukraine.