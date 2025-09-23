$41.250.00
Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the Prime Minister of Great Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer. The parties discussed strengthening air defense before winter and coordinating support from allies.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the Prime Minister of Great Britain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, thanking him for his support. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's post on social media.

Contacted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I really appreciate your support, Keir

- the President notes.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of strengthening air defense before winter. The parties discussed measures to increase its effectiveness and coordinate support from allies to ensure the safety of the Ukrainian population.

Recall

Recently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team. He will participate in the UN General Assembly, the Coalition for the Return of Children summit, and the Crimea Platform, and will hold almost two dozen meetings.

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
United Nations
New York City
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy