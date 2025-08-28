"Putin must come to the negotiating table": European Commission head talks with Zelenskyy and Trump after Russian attack on Kyiv

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that she had held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump after Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, emphasizing that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "must sit down at the negotiating table" and that "we must ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with strong and reliable security guarantees," writes UNN.

"Just spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, then with US President Donald Trump, after the massive attack on Kyiv, which also hit our EU offices," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Putin must sit down at the negotiating table. We must ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with strong and reliable security guarantees that will turn the country into a steel porcupine," emphasized the head of the European Commission.

She emphasized: "Europe is fully playing its part." "For example, our SAFE defense instrument will be important for strengthening the brave Ukrainian armed forces," von der Leyen noted.

