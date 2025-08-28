$41.320.08
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Two missiles fell 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine during a massive Russian attack. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of pressuring Russia and announced the 19th package of sanctions.

Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen

During a massive Russian attack, two missiles fell just 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine. Fortunately, none of the staff were injured. However, the President of the European Commission reminds of the importance of pressure on Russia to stop the war. Ursula von der Leyen stated this in her address on August 28, as reported by UNN.

Details

She noted that she "just spoke with the Deputy Ambassador" and expressed relief that "none of our staff were harmed."

Yesterday's attack (massive Russian attack - ed.) took place in close proximity to the diplomatic mission, the representation of our Union. Two missiles fell 50 meters away from the delegates within 20 seconds. This shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorize Ukraine, senselessly killing civilians, men, women, and children, and even attacking the European Union. That is why we are putting maximum pressure on Russia 

- she said.

As announced earlier, a strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia is planned. The 19th package of tough sanctions will be presented soon.

At the same time, work continues on frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense and recovery. The EU reaffirms its firm and unwavering support for Ukraine as a neighbor, partner, friend, and future member of the community.

Tomorrow I will travel to seven member states that are strengthening and protecting our external borders with Russia and Belarus. I want to express the EU's full solidarity and share our progress in building a powerful European defense industry, especially through our joint defense instrument SAFE 

- she added.

In conclusion, she thanked the important staff of the EU delegations in Ukraine who perform their duties in extremely difficult conditions. She promised to convey this message to them personally during her next visit to Kyiv.

Recall

The night attack by Russians on the capital resulted in 14 casualties and over fifty injured, including six minors who sustained injuries of varying severity. A search and rescue operation is ongoing in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

