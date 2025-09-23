Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged

The government has submitted the Program of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

The corresponding government draft resolution from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko was registered in parliament under No. 14069 on September 23.

The goal, as stated, is to approve the Cabinet of Ministers' Program of Activities.

The draft resolution proposes to approve the Program of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which is based on 12 main government priorities: national security and defense, EU integration, anti-corruption, welfare, support for war veterans, macrofinance and reforms, business, education and science, healthcare and sports, reconstruction, culture, winter stability and security.

"The implementation of the main priorities in each sector will be carried out in accordance with program and operational goals, criteria and deadlines for their achievement, as well as tasks, the fulfillment of which is necessary to achieve the set goals," the explanatory note states.

It is expected that the approved Cabinet of Ministers' Program of Activities will set the priorities for the government's activities and lay the foundations for its systematic work.

"In order to implement the priorities of activity defined by the Program of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, to achieve the set program and operational goals, the government will annually develop and approve relevant priority action plans, which will define specific measures, terms of their implementation, expected results, which will ensure the systemic development of the state on the path to recovery and EU membership," the project initiators noted.

Main government priorities

National Security and Defense

In 2026, additional funding from international partners is envisaged for the production of weapons and meeting the needs of the Armed Forces with a total defense budget of USD 120 billion (including contributions from Ukraine and partners), with at least 50 percent of defense spending directed to the procurement of domestically produced goods; the transformation of defense forces will be carried out, a unified policy for the construction of fortifications and protective structures, electronic warfare systems and air defense, scaling up domestic production taking into account Denmark's experience, implementing a legal regime to support enterprises of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex (Defense City) and developing defense innovations, as well as improving military service conditions.

EU Integration

It is planned to complete national procedures for opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU across six clusters. Significant progress within the EU Enlargement Package should be a key outcome. Priority areas remain market liberalization with the EU, implementation of the National Program for Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law (acquis EU) as a comprehensive plan for implementing all EU acts, and forming a negotiating position on critical economic issues. Special attention will be paid to deregulation in the process of EU integration – forming a negotiating position that will enable the implementation of deregulation initiatives.

Anti-Corruption

The implementation of modern digital tools (such as e-Court, e-Excise), an online monitoring system, and digitalization of gambling business licensing, as well as the improvement of the activities of administrative service centers and other services, are envisaged to increase transparency, efficiency, and accessibility of administrative and other public services for citizens and businesses.

Welfare

In 2025 and 2026, measures are planned to restore frontline territories and support internally displaced persons by implementing a unified government program for compensation for lost housing for internally displaced persons whose property remained in temporarily occupied territories, introducing risk insurance mechanisms for businesses, providing support to agricultural producers, and developing security infrastructure. At least UAH 25 billion, allocated for state social programs in 2025, and over UAH 50 billion in 2026, will be directed to meet the basic needs of territorial communities. A special economic regime will be introduced in frontline territories, which will provide for the creation of favorable conditions for doing business and employment, as well as indexation, and the development of pension and social programs will be ensured.

Veteran Policy

A comprehensive program of support for war veterans will be implemented, which will include scaling up the network of service centers, developing a system of rehabilitation services, providing financial support, and introducing convenient digital services for servicemen and war veterans using the capabilities of the mobile application of the Unified State Electronic Services Web Portal (Diia).

Macrofinance and Reforms

It is planned to attract international assistance for 2026 and 2027, conduct an audit of expenditures, implement measures to de-shadow the economy, implement a new cooperation program with the IMF, and develop and submit a new Customs Code to the Verkhovna Rada; fully implement the Ukraine Plan, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Order No. 244 of March 18, 2024, and carry out other reforms provided for by international obligations.

Business

A five-year moratorium on business inspections, acceleration of the privatization process, creation of incentives for production development in Ukraine, involvement of the private sector in the implementation of infrastructure projects and reconstruction, opening new markets and expanding exports, deregulation measures, and attracting investment funds from the USA and the EU are envisaged.

Education and Science

During 2025-2026, it is planned to reform the remuneration system for pedagogical staff, introduce free school meals, ensure quality and accessible education, including distance learning, using modern online technologies, as well as reform the vocational education system and improve the science funding system.

Healthcare and Sports

The implementation of a program for early detection and prevention of non-communicable diseases, the development of medical infrastructure, the expansion of opportunities for rehabilitation and prosthetics, as well as ensuring adequate human resources and creating proper conditions for the work of medical professionals, particularly in rural areas and frontline territories, are envisaged. The introduction of a European sports model, the development of sports science. Improvement of youth policy, affirmation of identity.

Reconstruction

The creation of a Recovery Fund and the development of a comprehensive Ukraine Recovery Plan are envisaged, which will include the implementation of large infrastructure projects, housing, logistics, and critical infrastructure reconstruction, the implementation of a "comprehensive recovery" project taking into account the interests of regions and territorial communities, and the application of public investment management tools. The plan will include special programs for the return of Ukrainians who have left the country, which will provide for housing, employment, and social support, the creation of relevant support centers (hubs) in certain countries, and the definition of a mechanism for implementing the right of Ukrainian citizens to multiple citizenship (nationality).

Culture

Among the priorities, special attention is paid to preserving cultural heritage as a key element of national identity and historical memory, increasing the resilience of institutions in the cultural and media spheres, which will ensure their continuous operation even in conditions of crisis challenges. A special emphasis will be placed on strengthening international cooperation and expanding the presence of Ukrainian culture in the world, which will contribute to strengthening the country's positive image. At the same time, the development of the capacity of creative industries, which have significant potential for economic growth and the formation of a modern cultural environment, will become a priority.

Winter Stability and Security

The level of protection of critical infrastructure facilities from unmanned aerial vehicles and missile attacks will be increased, energy and physical security of citizens and businesses will be ensured, uninterrupted energy supply during the 2025/26 heating season will be guaranteed, and the resilience of digital infrastructure will be enhanced.

The priorities defined by the government are detailed at the ministerial level by forming their own goals, which reflect the specifics of policy in the relevant area, as well as tasks, measurable criteria, and deadlines for their achievement. This allows for a clear link between general government strategic objectives and specific measures implemented by each body.

Cabinet of Ministers approved government action program for 2025 - Svyrydenko