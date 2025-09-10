Cabinet of Ministers approved government action program for 2025 - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the government's action program for 2025. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the document was approved and submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. In the Program, we outlined 12 priorities — these are security and defense, European integration, anti-corruption, welfare, support for veterans, macrofinance and reforms, business, education and science, medicine and sports, reconstruction, stability in winter, culture - wrote Svyrydenko.

According to her, this document is a plan for solving key issues in these areas, strengthening defense capabilities, supporting the army, increasing domestic arms production, ensuring the protection of citizens, developing the economy, and preparing for membership in the European Union.

"We presented our program on August 18 to people's deputies, international partners, and representatives of analytical centers. After that, we opened a call for proposals to finalize the document with the involvement of experts, public organizations, businesses, and citizens," the prime minister reminded.

She noted that in total, the government received 683 proposals from public organizations, business associations, experts, and active citizens.

"Most of the appeals were addressed to the Ministry of Economy (184) and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development (80). Most of the proposals were taken into account fully or partially, a significant part of them is already being implemented within the framework of existing programs and strategies. I thank everyone who contributed to the creation of the program with constructive proposals. Now we are working to implement what was planned," Svyrydenko wrote.

