Svyrydenko called on the US and EU to impose tough sanctions against Russian oil giants

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
07:32 PM • 1150 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
04:05 PM • 9548 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 17275 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 12296 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 40554 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 69677 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 59201 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 36002 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30082 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29049 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.9m/s
68%
753mm
Popular news
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 yearsSeptember 9, 12:18 PM • 14289 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCDSeptember 9, 12:18 PM • 13287 views
In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on womenPhotoSeptember 9, 12:33 PM • 9254 views
FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - TrumpVideo04:20 PM • 5170 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideo04:51 PM • 10808 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo07:32 PM • 1160 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideo04:51 PM • 10911 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 17279 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 43518 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 69680 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 33745 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 32648 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 31411 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 100722 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 57210 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
The Washington Post

Svyrydenko called on the US and EU to impose tough sanctions against Russian oil giants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the US and EU to impose tough sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" and oil companies. She noted that sanctions have already led to losses in the Russian economy of over $160 billion.

Svyrydenko called on the US and EU to impose tough sanctions against Russian oil giants

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko joined a meeting of US and EU representatives and called for tough sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet", oil giants, refineries, traders and other intermediaries, UNN reports.

At the invitation of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, I was pleased to join the meeting of US and EU representatives, which was opened by US President Donald Trump. This event became part of the negotiation process aimed at strengthening transatlantic unity.

- Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine welcomes the efforts of its international partners aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

According to her, sanctions have already had a tangible impact on the Russian economy, which has lost over $160 billion.

She called on our partners to continue to jointly increase pressure by imposing tough sanctions against the "shadow fleet", oil giants, refineries, traders and other intermediaries. Only decisive measures can reduce Russia's resources for waging war against Ukraine and put an end to daily Russian crimes and terror.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program09.09.25, 17:25 • 12303 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
Ukraine