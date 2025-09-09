Svyrydenko called on the US and EU to impose tough sanctions against Russian oil giants

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko joined a meeting of US and EU representatives and called for tough sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet", oil giants, refineries, traders and other intermediaries, UNN reports.

At the invitation of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, I was pleased to join the meeting of US and EU representatives, which was opened by US President Donald Trump. This event became part of the negotiation process aimed at strengthening transatlantic unity.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine welcomes the efforts of its international partners aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

According to her, sanctions have already had a tangible impact on the Russian economy, which has lost over $160 billion.

She called on our partners to continue to jointly increase pressure by imposing tough sanctions against the "shadow fleet", oil giants, refineries, traders and other intermediaries. Only decisive measures can reduce Russia's resources for waging war against Ukraine and put an end to daily Russian crimes and terror.