Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program

Kyiv • UNN

 312 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with the IMF mission and submitted a request for a new cooperation program. Ukraine has passed 8 reviews under the current program, and the 2026 state budget was formed taking into account the prolonged war.

Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with the mission of the International Monetary Fund and handed a letter to the head of the mission, Gavin Gray, with a request for a new cooperation program that should support Ukraine over the next few years, UNN reports.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, Ukraine has passed a record 8 reviews under the current program. She thanked the IMF for its support throughout these years of full-scale invasion. But active hostilities continue, and the draft state budget for 2026 is formed with the expectation that the war is far from over.

Today at the meeting, I handed a letter to the head of the IMF mission, Gavin Gray, with a request for a new cooperation program that should support Ukraine over the next few years. We agreed to continue the necessary consultations between our teams in the coming months to get a positive decision from the IMF Board of Directors by the end of the year.

- the Prime Minister reported.

IMF mission began work in Kyiv: what meetings have already taken place and what else is on the agenda03.09.25, 15:13 • 3088 views

Additionally

In addition, according to Svyrydenko, during the conversation, the draft state budget for 2026 was discussed.

Our priority remains unchanged — financing defense and social programs. For this, we are working on finding internal resources and mobilizing international financing. We also focused on issues of attracting capital for the development of the private sector, deregulation, and energy recovery. I am sincerely grateful to the IMF team for their consistent and reliable support of Ukraine.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Defense expenditures and funding sources: IMF mission representatives met with Defense Minister Shmyhal06.09.25, 18:38 • 4106 views

Antonina Tumanova

