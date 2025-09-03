IMF mission began work in Kyiv: what meetings have already taken place and what else is on the agenda

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray, head of the mission in Ukraine, began its working visit to Kyiv, and the first expert meetings took place, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

As stated in the message, IMF representatives held the first expert meetings with the management and specialists of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The participants discussed the current macroeconomic situation, including inflation dynamics, the state of international reserves, and the stability of the foreign exchange market. They also outlined current risks to the macroeconomic forecast - reported the NBU.

Addendum

In addition, as reported by the National Bank, expert discussions are planned during the mission's work regarding Ukraine's financial needs for 2026, monetary and foreign exchange policy, the state of the financial sector, and progress in implementing structural reforms. A separate area of discussion is the interim results of the current EFF program and its prospects.

IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect

Recall

An International Monetary Fund mission arrived in Kyiv. It will work in Ukraine over the next week.