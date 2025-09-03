IMF mission began work in Kyiv: what meetings have already taken place and what else is on the agenda

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 806 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 4880 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10043 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 14180 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 15043 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 19540 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 29687 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 28439 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 83507 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105273 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 240313 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 240290 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 231089 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 227672 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 221774 views
Publications
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 4884 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 16861 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 29688 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 28439 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 83508 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 20938 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 34658 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 37369 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 51510 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 96890 views
Actual
Fake news
M1 Abrams
YouTube
Forbes
Shahed-136

IMF mission began work in Kyiv: what meetings have already taken place and what else is on the agenda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, began its visit to Kyiv, holding expert meetings with the NBU. The macroeconomic situation, inflation, reserves, and the foreign exchange market were discussed.

IMF mission began work in Kyiv: what meetings have already taken place and what else is on the agenda

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray, head of the mission in Ukraine, began its working visit to Kyiv, and the first expert meetings took place, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

As stated in the message, IMF representatives held the first expert meetings with the management and specialists of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The participants discussed the current macroeconomic situation, including inflation dynamics, the state of international reserves, and the stability of the foreign exchange market. They also outlined current risks to the macroeconomic forecast 

- reported the NBU.

Addendum

In addition, as reported by the National Bank, expert discussions are planned during the mission's work regarding Ukraine's financial needs for 2026, monetary and foreign exchange policy, the state of the financial sector, and progress in implementing structural reforms. A separate area of discussion is the interim results of the current EFF program and its prospects.

IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect03.09.25, 14:49 • 4908 views

Recall

An International Monetary Fund mission arrived in Kyiv. It will work in Ukraine over the next week.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv