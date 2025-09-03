$41.360.01
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
11:49 AM • 2486 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
10:05 AM • 8872 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 13343 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
07:25 AM • 14508 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 19182 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
06:16 AM • 29020 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 27863 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 82977 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
11:49 AM • 2488 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:16 AM • 29021 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2532 views

An IMF mission arrived in Kyiv for negotiations on financial support for Ukraine. Economist Andriy Novak expects a continuation or increase in funding due to military expenditures.

IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect

Representatives of the International Monetary Fund have arrived in Kyiv and will be working in the Ukrainian capital for the next few days. Economist Andriy Novak explained to UNN journalist what financial support Ukraine expects from this mission and what it can hope for.

IMF mission in Kyiv

When an International Monetary Fund mission comes to Ukraine, it certainly doesn't do so just for a walk. These negotiations will address issues of continuing or increasing financial support for Ukraine. This will happen with the understanding that Ukraine continues to wage a brutal war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine. Unfortunately, the intensity of the fighting has not decreased and has even increased. This requires Ukraine to increase defense spending.

- Novak reported.

The economist noted that the main topic of negotiations will be the continuation of financing. He also expressed confidence that Ukraine will ask for it to be increased due to high defense spending.

The main subject of the negotiations will be at least the continuation of financing for Ukraine under the existing program between Ukraine and the IMF. But I am sure that the Ukrainian authorities will ask to increase this financing due to the increased intensity of hostilities.

- added Andriy Novak.

Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF head07.08.25, 19:40 • 5759 views

Novak also added that it is currently impossible to predict what amount will be discussed. It is also unknown whether it will be a new financing program or an expansion of an existing one.

As of now, there are no announcements with specific amounts. I think that in the process of negotiations, perhaps by the end of today, someone from either the Ukrainian side or the IMF will announce some amounts. Either a new program or an expansion of an existing program. Then it will be possible to understand what amounts and what periods of time are being discussed.

- explained the expert.

He also expressed an optimistic view that since IMF representatives have arrived in Kyiv, some solution will be found. There is no need to go to Kyiv to refuse assistance.

To give a negative answer, there is no need to come to Ukraine; it can be done online. Therefore, I am sure that if the mission came to Ukraine, it is not for a walk and not just to refuse Ukraine.

- Novak explained.

Andriy Novak also expressed hope that specific information about the results of this IMF mission will be known by the end of the week.

Usually, the work of an IMF mission in Ukraine lasts several days. Two, three, sometimes four days. So we can expect that by the end of this week we will have concrete information about the results of this mission and the consequences for Ukraine.

- he concluded.

If hostilities continue in 2026, Ukraine will need $45 billion - Ministry of Finance18.08.25, 13:35 • 3924 views

Recall 

On July 1, the International Monetary Fund sent Ukraine $500 million as the next tranche under the EFF cooperation program after a new review.

Later, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on Ukraine's possible request for additional funding from the IMF, as international donors had allocated only half of the necessary funds. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

