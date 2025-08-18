$41.340.11
Publications
Exclusives
If hostilities continue in 2026, Ukraine will need $45 billion - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko stated that Ukraine needs $45 billion for 2026, as hostilities are expected to continue. This need is not yet covered, and negotiations are underway with the G7, EU, and IMF.

If hostilities continue in 2026, Ukraine will need $45 billion - Ministry of Finance

In 2026, Ukraine will need 45 billion dollars, assuming that hostilities will continue next year. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko, UNN reported.

Details

For 2026, we expect the continuation of hostilities. This accordingly implies our need, which amounts to 45 billion dollars

- Marchenko reported.

Marchenko also added that this need is currently not fully covered and relevant negotiations are underway with partners.

As of today, this need is not fully covered, we are negotiating with our key partners. These are the G7 countries, this is the European Union. And I think that together with the IMF, our key allies, we will come up with an acceptable option on how to cover these needs

- the minister emphasized.

Addition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that our state expects an IMF mission at the end of August, with Verkhovna Rada deputies being part of the negotiating group. The country seeks coordination of IMF and EU programs.

We expect an IMF mission at the end of August

- she said during the presentation of the Government's Action Program on Monday.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
International Monetary Fund
Serhiy Marchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ukraine