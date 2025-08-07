$41.610.07
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
02:11 PM • 18030 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
12:15 PM • 59444 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
11:55 AM • 60924 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 09:40 AM • 73528 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 106808 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
August 7, 08:14 AM • 68543 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 45205 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45037 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56324 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
03:56 PM • 13806 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 28967 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 50431 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
12:15 PM • 59410 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
11:55 AM • 60889 views
Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF head

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. A new financial aid program was discussed, which should strengthen Ukraine now and in the post-war period.

Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF head

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. The discussion focused on a new financial aid program that will strengthen Ukrainians both now and in the post-war period, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that he informed Georgieva about the joint work with partners to end the war as soon as possible, about yesterday's conversation with President Trump and European leaders, and about the next steps.

We are doing everything possible to achieve a dignified and lasting peace this year. We are grateful to everyone who helps us, and, of course, we count on continued support 

- emphasized the President.

According to him, it was important to hear that the IMF sees that despite the war, Ukraine is fulfilling all its obligations and implementing reforms.

Next steps in cooperation and work on the 2026 Budget project: Svyrydenko spoke with the IMF Director01.08.25, 20:12 • 4756 views

We discussed a new financial aid program that will strengthen Ukrainians both now and in the post-war period. We are ready to quickly take all necessary steps. The government is already working on this.  We also talked about additional funding for our soldiers. We are considering various options. We will look for solutions together. Thank you! 

- summarized Zelenskyy.

Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko01.08.25, 20:22 • 215247 views

Antonina Tumanova

