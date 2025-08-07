Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF head

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. The discussion focused on a new financial aid program that will strengthen Ukrainians both now and in the post-war period, reports UNN.

Zelenskyy noted that he informed Georgieva about the joint work with partners to end the war as soon as possible, about yesterday's conversation with President Trump and European leaders, and about the next steps.

We are doing everything possible to achieve a dignified and lasting peace this year. We are grateful to everyone who helps us, and, of course, we count on continued support

According to him, it was important to hear that the IMF sees that despite the war, Ukraine is fulfilling all its obligations and implementing reforms.

We discussed a new financial aid program that will strengthen Ukrainians both now and in the post-war period. We are ready to quickly take all necessary steps. The government is already working on this. We also talked about additional funding for our soldiers. We are considering various options. We will look for solutions together. Thank you!