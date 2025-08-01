Next steps in cooperation and work on the 2026 Budget project: Svyrydenko spoke with the IMF Director

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF. The discussion focused on further steps in cooperation, as well as work on the draft budget for 2026, UNN reports.

We discussed further steps in cooperation with the IMF. Currently, the Ukrainian team is working on the draft budget for 2026. Together with partners, we are looking for solutions to cover the country's financial needs in wartime conditions and continue reforms. - Svyrydenko reported.

The Prime Minister thanked the IMF Director for her warm words of support and sympathy after yesterday's Russian shelling of Kyiv.

