Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Next steps in cooperation and work on the 2026 Budget project: Svyrydenko spoke with the IMF Director

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed cooperation. The discussion focused on the 2026 budget project and finding solutions to cover Ukraine's financial needs.

Next steps in cooperation and work on the 2026 Budget project: Svyrydenko spoke with the IMF Director

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF. The discussion focused on further steps in cooperation, as well as work on the draft budget for 2026, UNN reports.

We discussed further steps in cooperation with the IMF. Currently, the Ukrainian team is working on the draft budget for 2026. Together with partners, we are looking for solutions to cover the country's financial needs in wartime conditions and continue reforms.

- Svyrydenko reported.

Communal Services After the War: IMF Insists on Tariff Hike01.07.25, 19:03 • 1664 views

The Prime Minister thanked the IMF Director for her warm words of support and sympathy after yesterday's Russian shelling of Kyiv.

New Prime Minister Svyrydenko admitted the possibility of applying for a new program to the IMF22.07.25, 09:42 • 2888 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kyiv