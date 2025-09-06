$41.350.00
Defense expenditures and funding sources: IMF mission representatives met with Defense Minister Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with the IMF delegation. Funding sources and needs for 2025-2026 were discussed.

Defense expenditures and funding sources: IMF mission representatives met with Defense Minister Shmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund mission, discussing defense expenditures and needs for 2025-2026, UNN reports.

I was glad to meet with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund mission led by Gavin Gray. Military expenditures are a large part of the state budget. In this context, we discussed the issues of funding sources, defense expenditures, and needs for 2025-2026.

- Shmyhal reported.

The Minister of Defense thanked the IMF for its continuous support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Naftogaz met with the IMF mission: discussed preparations for winter05.09.25, 19:02 • 3220 views

Recall

The IMF mission, led by the head of the mission in Ukraine, Gavin Gray, began its working visit to Kyiv, with the first expert meetings taking place.

IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect03.09.25, 14:49 • 82784 views

