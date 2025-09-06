Defense expenditures and funding sources: IMF mission representatives met with Defense Minister Shmyhal
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with the IMF delegation. Funding sources and needs for 2025-2026 were discussed.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund mission, discussing defense expenditures and needs for 2025-2026, UNN reports.
I was glad to meet with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund mission led by Gavin Gray. Military expenditures are a large part of the state budget. In this context, we discussed the issues of funding sources, defense expenditures, and needs for 2025-2026.
The Minister of Defense thanked the IMF for its continuous support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
Recall
The IMF mission, led by the head of the mission in Ukraine, Gavin Gray, began its working visit to Kyiv, with the first expert meetings taking place.
