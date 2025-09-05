$41.350.02
Naftogaz met with the IMF mission: discussed preparations for winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", met with the IMF mission to discuss preparations for the heating season. The discussion covered gas imports, stock formation, and the consequences of attacks on infrastructure.

Naftogaz met with the IMF mission: discussed preparations for winter

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, together with the company's supervisory board, met with a mission from the International Monetary Fund. They discussed preparations for winter and key challenges facing the energy sector, UNN reports with reference to Naftogaz.

Details

According to the company, during the conversation, the parties discussed the Naftogaz Group's preparations for the new heating season, including steps to import additional volumes of gas and build up sufficient reserves in underground storage facilities.

They specifically focused on the consequences of Russia's systematic attacks on civilian gas infrastructure, taking into account the threat of repeated terrorist strikes. They spoke about the measures we are taking together with our partners to increase the resilience of our energy system. The support of international financial institutions is extremely important for a successful winter season.

- Serhiy Koretsky noted.

IMF mission began work in Kyiv: what meetings have already taken place and what else is on the agenda03.09.25, 15:13 • 3005 views

Recall

An International Monetary Fund mission arrived in Kyiv. It will work in Ukraine for the next week.

