Ukraine received 1 billion euros in financial aid from the European Union - Svyrydenko

Ukraine has received another tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union amounting to one billion euros under the ERA Loans program. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN with reference to the government official's post on Telegram.

Details

"This tranche was financed from the profits of frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. This is more than just aid — it is a clear signal: Europe is resolutely strengthening Ukraine's defense and resilience in the face of massive missile attacks and attempts at destabilization," Svyrydenko said.

Yulia Svyrydenko also thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis for their leadership and steadfastness.

"These funds mean saved lives, rebuilt cities, and a confident European future for Ukraine. The aggressor must pay – justice will prevail," Svyrydenko noted.

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union and Ukraine are launching a "Drone Alliance," which will be financed by a 6 billion euro loan from ERA. The program's goal is to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and scale up the use of drones at the front.

