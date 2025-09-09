The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of changes to the procedure for booking conscripts and the criteria for determining critically important enterprises. Resolution No. 1106 of September 8, 2025, adjusts the previous norms established back in January 2023, taking into account the current needs of wartime and the development of the defense sector. This was reported on the Government Portal website, writes UNN.

Details

Among the key changes:

The list of territories where booking can be carried out has been expanded – now it includes not only active combat zones, but also those where state electronic resources continue to operate;

The Ministry of Strategic Industries has been excluded from the process: in the texts of the documents, it has been completely replaced by the Ministry of Defense, which is now the sole specialized body in this area;

The rules for conscripts registered with the SBU and intelligence agencies have been clarified;

Military man fined for evading service: TCC explanation

In addition, defense enterprises received priority: manufacturers of unmanned systems (aerial, ground, water), weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment under state contracts are now officially classified as critically important for the economy and the army.

This will allow their employees to be booked and production potential to be maintained even during mobilization. Thus, the government emphasizes strengthening the defense-industrial complex and digital capabilities for managing mobilization processes.

Students who started their studies after the age of 25 will not be granted deferment: a bill has been registered in the Rada