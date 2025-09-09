$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 360 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 1872 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 5634 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 17295 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 31388 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 35025 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27427 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 47830 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 26939 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 27593 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
96%
754mm
Popular news
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this yearSeptember 8, 09:17 PM • 9766 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 12541 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhoto01:19 AM • 9246 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder01:55 AM • 11578 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNS02:16 AM • 6632 views
Publications
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 360 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 35025 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 28388 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 83672 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 64147 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Beijing
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 15983 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 15825 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 83672 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 42682 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 46441 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The Times

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1876 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine changed the procedure for reserving conscripts, prioritizing manufacturers of unmanned systems, weapons, and ammunition under state contracts. The Ministry of Defense became the sole specialized body, and reservation was extended to territories preserving the operation of state resources.

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of changes to the procedure for booking conscripts and the criteria for determining critically important enterprises. Resolution No. 1106 of September 8, 2025, adjusts the previous norms established back in January 2023, taking into account the current needs of wartime and the development of the defense sector. This was reported on the Government Portal website, writes UNN.

Details

Among the key changes:

  • The list of territories where booking can be carried out has been expanded – now it includes not only active combat zones, but also those where state electronic resources continue to operate;
    • The Ministry of Strategic Industries has been excluded from the process: in the texts of the documents, it has been completely replaced by the Ministry of Defense, which is now the sole specialized body in this area;
      • The rules for conscripts registered with the SBU and intelligence agencies have been clarified;

        Military man fined for evading service: TCC explanation21.08.25, 18:35 • 4770 views

        In addition, defense enterprises received priority: manufacturers of unmanned systems (aerial, ground, water), weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment under state contracts are now officially classified as critically important for the economy and the army.

        This will allow their employees to be booked and production potential to be maintained even during mobilization. Thus, the government emphasizes strengthening the defense-industrial complex and digital capabilities for managing mobilization processes. 

        Students who started their studies after the age of 25 will not be granted deferment: a bill has been registered in the Rada01.09.25, 16:37 • 6005 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SocietyWar in Ukraine
        Defence City
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine