Students who started their studies after the age of 25 will not be granted deferment: a bill has been registered in the Rada

Another bill, alternative to the government's one, has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada regarding the restriction of the right to deferment for college students who started their studies after 25 years of age, as well as for students who exceeded the term of the academic program. This was reported by UNN with reference to the bill card.

Details

The initiator of bill 13634-1 was Roman Hryshchuk, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education.

In his bill, Hryshchuk proposes to establish that the following are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization:

students of vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions and applicants for professional pre-higher education who started their studies no later than the year they reached 25 years of age, and who study full-time or dual form of education;

higher education seekers within the estimated period of implementation of the educational program, and who study full-time or dual form of education;

doctoral students and doctors (pharmacists) - interns, doctors - residents.

These categories of students will have a deferment if they are obtaining education for the first time in educational institutions (scientific institutions) of Ukraine at a level higher than the level previously obtained in the sequence defined by Article 10 of the Law "On Education".

Addition

