Students who started their studies after the age of 25 will not be granted deferment: a bill has been registered in the Rada

Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
Financial Times
The Times

Students who started their studies after the age of 25 will not be granted deferment: a bill has been registered in the Rada

People's Deputy Roman Hryshchuk registered an alternative bill regarding the restriction of mobilization deferment for college students over 25 and students who have exceeded the program. Deferment is provided for those who are obtaining a higher level of education for the first time.

Students who started their studies after the age of 25 will not be granted deferment: a bill has been registered in the Rada

Another bill, alternative to the government's one, has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada regarding the restriction of the right to deferment for college students who started their studies after 25 years of age, as well as for students who exceeded the term of the academic program. This was reported by UNN with reference to the bill card.

Details

The initiator of bill 13634-1 was Roman Hryshchuk, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education.

In his bill, Hryshchuk proposes to establish that the following are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization:

  • students of vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions and applicants for professional pre-higher education who started their studies no later than the year they reached 25 years of age, and who study full-time or dual form of education;
    • higher education seekers within the estimated period of implementation of the educational program, and who study full-time or dual form of education;
      • doctoral students and doctors (pharmacists) - interns, doctors - residents.

        These categories of students will have a deferment if they are obtaining education for the first time in educational institutions (scientific institutions) of Ukraine at a level higher than the level previously obtained in the sequence defined by Article 10 of the Law "On Education".

        Addition

        The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill "On Vocational Education" (No. 13107-d), which replaces vocational schools with professional colleges. The new law provides for financial autonomy, simplified licensing, and active business participation in management.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsEducation
        Servant of the People
        Verkhovna Rada