Military man fined for evading service: TCC explanation

A screenshot of a serviceman who showed that he had received a fine for evading service began to spread online. The Kyiv TCC explained the situation with the 56,000-hryvnia fine: the man did not appear on the summons, for which he was brought to administrative responsibility. However, he was soon delivered to the TCC by law enforcement officers and was mobilized, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv City TCC and SP.

Details

Information is spreading online that a serviceman received a fine for evading mobilization. To prevent the spread of distorted and unreliable information, we inform you that on January 07, 2025, a summons formed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists was sent by postal service to the address of residence of the person liable for military service, Yevhen Pospielov, calling him to appear on January 17, 2025, at the Desnianskyi RTC and SP of Kyiv, which he failed to do. - explained the TCC.

According to the law, if a person liable for military service violates the rules of defense or mobilization, they can be brought to administrative responsibility under Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Citizens are obliged to appear in a timely manner at the territorial center of recruitment and social support at the address and within the terms specified in the summons, for military registration, determination of assignment for a special period, and medical examination.

On May 02, 2025, employees of the National Police of Kyiv delivered citizen Yevhen Pospielov to the Desnianskyi RTC and SP of Kyiv as a person who is a violator of military registration and issued a resolution on bringing him to administrative responsibility for violating the Code of Administrative Offenses. Thus, as of the moment of issuing the resolution, citizen Yevhen Pospielov had the status of a person liable for military service. - added the TCC.

After passing the military medical commission on May 3, Pospielov was called up for military service by mobilization.

Regarding the amount of the fine, the TCC explained: "Part 3 of Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses stipulates that a violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization training, and mobilization committed during a special period entails the imposition of a fine on citizens from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500."

If the fine is not paid, the resolution is transferred to the state executive service for compulsory collection and "the offender is charged double the amount of the fine."

We specifically emphasize that a person has the right to appeal the resolution in a case of administrative offense in accordance with Part 2, Clause 6 of Article 288 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. - added the TCC.

A new function has appeared in "Reserve+": fines for not registering for military service at a new address