02:24 PM • 4646 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 7784 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 14842 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 10103 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 17078 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 41972 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 50922 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 54105 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 78016 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 188606 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Military man fined for evading service: TCC explanation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Kyiv TCC explained the UAH 56,000 fine for mobilized Yevhen Pospelov, who did not appear after receiving a summons. The man was brought to the TCC by law enforcement officers, after which he was mobilized.

Military man fined for evading service: TCC explanation

A screenshot of a serviceman who showed that he had received a fine for evading service began to spread online. The Kyiv TCC explained the situation with the 56,000-hryvnia fine: the man did not appear on the summons, for which he was brought to administrative responsibility. However, he was soon delivered to the TCC by law enforcement officers and was mobilized, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv City TCC and SP.

Details

Information is spreading online that a serviceman received a fine for evading mobilization. To prevent the spread of distorted and unreliable information, we inform you that on January 07, 2025, a summons formed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists was sent by postal service to the address of residence of the person liable for military service, Yevhen Pospielov, calling him to appear on January 17, 2025, at the Desnianskyi RTC and SP of Kyiv, which he failed to do.

 - explained the TCC.

According to the law, if a person liable for military service violates the rules of defense or mobilization, they can be brought to administrative responsibility under Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Citizens are obliged to appear in a timely manner at the territorial center of recruitment and social support at the address and within the terms specified in the summons, for military registration, determination of assignment for a special period, and medical examination.

On May 02, 2025, employees of the National Police of Kyiv delivered citizen Yevhen Pospielov to the Desnianskyi RTC and SP of Kyiv as a person who is a violator of military registration and issued a resolution on bringing him to administrative responsibility for violating the Code of Administrative Offenses. Thus, as of the moment of issuing the resolution, citizen Yevhen Pospielov had the status of a person liable for military service.

- added the TCC.

After passing the military medical commission on May 3, Pospielov was called up for military service by mobilization.

Regarding the amount of the fine, the TCC explained: "Part 3 of Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses stipulates that a violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization training, and mobilization committed during a special period entails the imposition of a fine on citizens from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500."

If the fine is not paid, the resolution is transferred to the state executive service for compulsory collection and "the offender is charged double the amount of the fine."

We specifically emphasize that a person has the right to appeal the resolution in a case of administrative offense in accordance with Part 2, Clause 6 of Article 288 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

- added the TCC.

A new function has appeared in "Reserve+": fines for not registering for military service at a new address

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv