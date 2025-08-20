A new function has appeared in "Reserve+": fines for not registering for military service at a new address

The state application "Reserve+" has added the possibility of online payment for another type of fine – for failing to register for military service after changing one's place of residence. Now Ukrainians can acknowledge the violation and resolve it without a personal visit to the TCC.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the new procedure, the user needs to download the application, open the "Online Fines" section, and submit a statement acknowledging the violation. Within three days, the TCC reviews the appeal and sends a resolution.

After that, the option to pay the fine becomes available.

Fine amounts:

UAH 8,500 – preferential amount (50% of the full amount), if paid within 20 days;

UAH 17,000 – if this deadline is missed;

UAH 34,000 – in case of further non-payment.

If the fine is not paid even after 40 days, the case is automatically transferred to the enforcement service. This can result in account freezes, blocking of property or vehicles, and the debtor being entered into the Unified Register.

After payment, the red mark in "Reserve+" will disappear, and the violation will be considered closed. At the same time, the obligation to register for military service remains valid.

The Ministry of Defense notes that by the end of August, they plan to integrate payment for all types of military registration violations into "Reserve+" to make the process as convenient and transparent as possible.

Ukraine launches "e-TCC" to unburden recruitment centers: details of the government program