A new function has appeared in "Reserve+": fines for not registering for military service at a new address

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 16491 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 17060 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 31120 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 118054 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 46148 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 45045 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 44005 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174131 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 146226 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 127996 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
36%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 11307 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 12939 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 34018 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 23918 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 22880 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 10802 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 16482 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 31110 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 118000 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174105 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Serhiy Leshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Sviatoshynskyi District
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 6116 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 5114 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 7312 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 23199 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 34340 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

A new function has appeared in "Reserve+": fines for not registering for military service at a new address

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

"Reserve+" has added the option to pay fines online for not registering for military service after changing residence. This allows closing the violation without visiting the TCC, the fine amount depends on the payment deadline.

A new function has appeared in "Reserve+": fines for not registering for military service at a new address

The state application "Reserve+" has added the possibility of online payment for another type of fine – for failing to register for military service after changing one's place of residence. Now Ukrainians can acknowledge the violation and resolve it without a personal visit to the TCC.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the new procedure, the user needs to download the application, open the "Online Fines" section, and submit a statement acknowledging the violation. Within three days, the TCC reviews the appeal and sends a resolution.

After that, the option to pay the fine becomes available.

Fine amounts:

  • UAH 8,500 – preferential amount (50% of the full amount), if paid within 20 days;
    • UAH 17,000 – if this deadline is missed;
      • UAH 34,000 – in case of further non-payment.

        If the fine is not paid even after 40 days, the case is automatically transferred to the enforcement service. This can result in account freezes, blocking of property or vehicles, and the debtor being entered into the Unified Register.

        After payment, the red mark in "Reserve+" will disappear, and the violation will be considered closed. At the same time, the obligation to register for military service remains valid.

        The Ministry of Defense notes that by the end of August, they plan to integrate payment for all types of military registration violations into "Reserve+" to make the process as convenient and transparent as possible.

        Ukraine launches "e-TCC" to unburden recruitment centers: details of the government program19.08.25, 18:17 • 4212 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SocietyFinance
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Ukraine