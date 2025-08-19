Ukraine launches "e-TCC" to unburden recruitment centers: details of the government program

By the end of 2025, Ukraine plans to reduce the workload on territorial recruitment and social support centers. To achieve this, they plan to launch the "e-TCC" service, UNN reports, citing the government's action program.

According to the program, this system should integrate with the "Reserve+" mobile application to reduce the workload on TCC operations by 15% monthly.

Also, by December of this year, it is planned to launch electronic accounting for military personnel in test mode – although this refers to a part of the units. This aims to ensure automated accounting of personnel.

In addition, the program stipulates that the medical information system should be scaled to the level of pilot brigades, and military personnel can use relevant services, but in electronic form.

Earlier, UNN reported that a new deferment for scientific and pedagogical workers appeared in "Reserve+". To obtain it, one must meet certain criteria regarding the place of work and salary.