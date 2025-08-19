Ukraine launches "e-TCC" to unburden recruitment centers: details of the government program

$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 28858 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 28036 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 28938 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 23906 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 21484 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 90548 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 70507 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 84681 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103021 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 28877 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 28058 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 28960 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 21016 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 23918 views
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM
Ukraine launches "e-TCC" to unburden recruitment centers: details of the government program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2108 views

In Ukraine, by the end of 2025, they plan to launch the "e-TCC" service to reduce the burden on territorial recruitment centers. The system will integrate with "Reserve+" and is expected to reduce the workload by 15% monthly.

Ukraine launches "e-TCC" to unburden recruitment centers: details of the government program

By the end of 2025, Ukraine plans to reduce the workload on territorial recruitment and social support centers. To achieve this, they plan to launch the "e-TCC" service, UNN reports, citing the government's action program.

Details

According to the program, this system should integrate with the "Reserve+" mobile application to reduce the workload on TCC operations by 15% monthly.

Also, by December of this year, it is planned to launch electronic accounting for military personnel in test mode – although this refers to a part of the units. This aims to ensure automated accounting of personnel.

In addition, the program stipulates that the medical information system should be scaled to the level of pilot brigades, and military personnel can use relevant services, but in electronic form.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a new deferment for scientific and pedagogical workers appeared in "Reserve+". To obtain it, one must meet certain criteria regarding the place of work and salary.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Ukraine