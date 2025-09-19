25 global defense companies localize production in Ukraine - Shmyhal

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 12618 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 28334 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 52641 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 37644 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 47361 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 63811 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28671 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23477 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44201 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 17069 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.2m/s
59%
754mm
Popular news
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capitalSeptember 18, 10:29 PM • 13818 views
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politicsSeptember 18, 10:59 PM • 9466 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 31684 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking upSeptember 19, 12:25 AM • 25145 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 3332 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 12619 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 38653 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 63812 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 43980 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44201 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 13978 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 33571 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 32357 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 32159 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 30315 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
FGM-148 Javelin
Fox News

25 global defense companies localize production in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

25 foreign companies, including defense production giants, are localizing production in Ukraine. The government offers various cooperation models and is creating Defence City to minimize investor risks.

25 global defense companies localize production in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Already 25 foreign companies are at various stages of localizing production in Ukraine, including global defense industry giants, reported Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine is actively developing cooperation with foreign companies. Currently, 25 foreign companies, including global defense industry giants, are at various stages of localizing their production in Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense explained that each manufacturer works in close dialogue with the Ukrainian government, which offers partners various cooperation models, including the "Danish model" and Build with Ukraine / Build in Ukraine. The priority is to direct the main part of the company's products to the needs of the Ukrainian army.

"To minimize risks for investors and make the work of joint ventures in Ukraine more attractive, we are creating Defence City. This is a special regime for the development of Ukraine's defense industry. It provides for tax benefits, simplification of customs procedures, a mechanism for relocating production to safer regions, expanding state financial support, and opportunities for export and integration into global chains," Shmyhal explained.

Shmyhal also called on foreign companies to invest in Ukraine and open their production facilities on its territory.

"It is in Ukraine that the latest weapons capable of influencing the battlefield are now being created. Therefore, investment in the Ukrainian defense industry is the best investment in the defense of all of Europe," the minister emphasized.

Addition

Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will be able to produce and use 1,000 interceptor drones per day. This level will be achieved in the near future.

Shmyhal and the Minister of National Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, signed a memorandum on the creation of a joint operational group on unmanned aerial systems.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Defence City
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Europe
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Poland