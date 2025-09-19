25 global defense companies localize production in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Already 25 foreign companies are at various stages of localizing production in Ukraine, including global defense industry giants, reported Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine is actively developing cooperation with foreign companies. Currently, 25 foreign companies, including global defense industry giants, are at various stages of localizing their production in Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense explained that each manufacturer works in close dialogue with the Ukrainian government, which offers partners various cooperation models, including the "Danish model" and Build with Ukraine / Build in Ukraine. The priority is to direct the main part of the company's products to the needs of the Ukrainian army.

"To minimize risks for investors and make the work of joint ventures in Ukraine more attractive, we are creating Defence City. This is a special regime for the development of Ukraine's defense industry. It provides for tax benefits, simplification of customs procedures, a mechanism for relocating production to safer regions, expanding state financial support, and opportunities for export and integration into global chains," Shmyhal explained.

Shmyhal also called on foreign companies to invest in Ukraine and open their production facilities on its territory.

"It is in Ukraine that the latest weapons capable of influencing the battlefield are now being created. Therefore, investment in the Ukrainian defense industry is the best investment in the defense of all of Europe," the minister emphasized.

Addition

Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will be able to produce and use 1,000 interceptor drones per day. This level will be achieved in the near future.

Shmyhal and the Minister of National Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, signed a memorandum on the creation of a joint operational group on unmanned aerial systems.