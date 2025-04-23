$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10963 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 30260 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26896 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48434 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 32012 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31399 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29624 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34284 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43898 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67986 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

The Ministry of Development reported on the first flight of the Welcome plane over Lviv and explained its purpose

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4284 views

The Ministry of Development explained that the flight of the Welcome plane over Lviv was a test flight to check the aeronautical equipment. The resumption of flights is not planned yet, security conditions are needed.

The Ministry of Development reported on the first flight of the Welcome plane over Lviv and explained its purpose

The flight of the aircraft with the call sign Welcome, which was spotted over Lviv on Monday, April 21, was carried out for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war as part of the ground and flight inspection program of aeronautical equipment in accordance with the Aviation Rules of Ukraine.

This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

The flight was carried out as part of the ground and flight inspection program of aeronautical equipment in accordance with the Aviation Rules of Ukraine. Such inspections are carried out periodically to maintain the certification suitability of the equipment. Therefore, relevant flights may be carried out in the future in different parts of the airspace of Ukraine

- the Ministry of Development reported.

The Ministry of Development also confirmed that such a flight was carried out for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, when there was a technical possibility for this.

At the same time, this is in no way related to the resumption of flights. Appropriate security conditions must be created for this

- said the Ministry of Development.

Context 

On April 21, Flightradar24 reported on the flight of an aircraft with the call sign Welcome over Lviv. 

Resumption of flights to Ukraine: whose planes want to make the first air connections25.03.25, 15:46 • 250160 views

Let us remind you

In October 2024, Ukraine presented a roadmap for opening the airspace under martial law, presenting a step-by-step plan and needs for the partial opening of airspace.

 Already in November, the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories, Timur Tkachenko, stated that all state bodies are working on the possibility of partially opening Ukraine's airspace, but due to the very high level of threats, this remains unlikely in the short term.

In general, several airlines have expressed interest in resuming flights to Ukraine after the opening of the Ukrainian sky. In particular, Wizz has developed a plan to open 100 routes in the first six months after the opening of air service, which will allow transporting 5 million passengers per year.

For its part, Ryanair has prepared a five-year plan to resume flights to Ukraine. The Baltic carrier AirBaltic has an ambitious plan - it wants to be the first to operate a flight to Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
Ryanair
Ukraine
Lviv
