The Ministry of Development reported on the first flight of the Welcome plane over Lviv and explained its purpose

The flight of the aircraft with the call sign Welcome, which was spotted over Lviv on Monday, April 21, was carried out for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war as part of the ground and flight inspection program of aeronautical equipment in accordance with the Aviation Rules of Ukraine.

The flight was carried out as part of the ground and flight inspection program of aeronautical equipment in accordance with the Aviation Rules of Ukraine. Such inspections are carried out periodically to maintain the certification suitability of the equipment. Therefore, relevant flights may be carried out in the future in different parts of the airspace of Ukraine - the Ministry of Development reported.

The Ministry of Development also confirmed that such a flight was carried out for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, when there was a technical possibility for this.

At the same time, this is in no way related to the resumption of flights. Appropriate security conditions must be created for this - said the Ministry of Development.

On April 21, Flightradar24 reported on the flight of an aircraft with the call sign Welcome over Lviv.

In October 2024, Ukraine presented a roadmap for opening the airspace under martial law, presenting a step-by-step plan and needs for the partial opening of airspace.

Already in November, the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories, Timur Tkachenko, stated that all state bodies are working on the possibility of partially opening Ukraine's airspace, but due to the very high level of threats, this remains unlikely in the short term.

In general, several airlines have expressed interest in resuming flights to Ukraine after the opening of the Ukrainian sky. In particular, Wizz has developed a plan to open 100 routes in the first six months after the opening of air service, which will allow transporting 5 million passengers per year.

For its part, Ryanair has prepared a five-year plan to resume flights to Ukraine. The Baltic carrier AirBaltic has an ambitious plan - it wants to be the first to operate a flight to Ukraine.