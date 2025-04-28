$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

‘Falling demand": Lufthansa stops selling perfume, cigarettes and glasses on flights

Kyiv

Lufthansa is canceling the sale of goods on board aircraft for economic reasons from September. The company plans to use artificial intelligence to analyze passengers' food consumption.

‘Falling demand": Lufthansa stops selling perfume, cigarettes and glasses on flights

Lufthansa is no longer earning anything on additional business: the company is abandoning the sale of expensive perfumes and cigarettes during scheduled flights. But there is an interesting innovation - artificial intelligence will scan passengers' food trays.

UNN reports with reference to Tagesschau and Der Spiegel.

Details

On long-haul routes, Lufthansa will not be able to purchase perfumes, cigarettes, sunglasses and other similar goods. Lufthansa is canceling in-flight sales for economic reasons, a company spokesman confirmed. Sales on board aircraft across the network will be discontinued from September.

As the Aero Telegraph platform explained the circumstances: "the drop in demand was accompanied by high procurement costs." Other German airlines do not yet want to follow Lufthansa's example.

TUIfly and Condor claim that the on-board shop is an important part of the journey, profitability is regularly reviewed and shows good sales figures.

"I will cry": "Boryspil" asked Threads what Ukrainians will say after the airport opens

Meanwhile, Lufthansa hopes to improve the quality of food and beverage service on board its aircraft. Artificial intelligence (AI) will help with this: a so-called "tray tracker" will be introduced, which will scan the trays on board.

Artificial intelligence should recognize whether the dish has been eaten partially, completely or untouched. The flight route, travel class and catering concept will also be taken into account in the analysis

- writes Spiegel.

Let us remind you

Wizz Air, Ryanair and AirBaltic are planning to resume flights to Ukraine.

Ryanair is resuming flights to Tel Aviv from the end of March after being suspended due to the war with Hamas.

Due to a fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport, almost 700 flights of 60 airlines have been cancelled.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Wizz Air
Heathrow Airport
Ryanair
Lufthansa
Tel Aviv
