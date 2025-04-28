‘Falling demand": Lufthansa stops selling perfume, cigarettes and glasses on flights

Lufthansa is no longer earning anything on additional business: the company is abandoning the sale of expensive perfumes and cigarettes during scheduled flights. But there is an interesting innovation - artificial intelligence will scan passengers' food trays.



UNN reports with reference to Tagesschau and Der Spiegel.



Details

On long-haul routes, Lufthansa will not be able to purchase perfumes, cigarettes, sunglasses and other similar goods. Lufthansa is canceling in-flight sales for economic reasons, a company spokesman confirmed. Sales on board aircraft across the network will be discontinued from September.

As the Aero Telegraph platform explained the circumstances: "the drop in demand was accompanied by high procurement costs." Other German airlines do not yet want to follow Lufthansa's example.

TUIfly and Condor claim that the on-board shop is an important part of the journey, profitability is regularly reviewed and shows good sales figures.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa hopes to improve the quality of food and beverage service on board its aircraft. Artificial intelligence (AI) will help with this: a so-called "tray tracker" will be introduced, which will scan the trays on board.



Artificial intelligence should recognize whether the dish has been eaten partially, completely or untouched. The flight route, travel class and catering concept will also be taken into account in the analysis - writes Spiegel.

