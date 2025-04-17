"I will cry": "Boryspil" asked Threads what Ukrainians will say after the airport opens

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1878 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8974 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12100 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15593 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21848 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37324 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49172 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64542 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83227 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113458 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 478 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12894 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83227 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84642 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96242 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2616 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13968 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53371 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53081 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

"I will cry": "Boryspil" asked Threads what Ukrainians will say after the airport opens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6396 views

Users in Threads share emotional dreams about what they will say when they find themselves at Boryspil Airport again.

"I will cry": "Boryspil" asked Threads what Ukrainians will say after the airport opens

Boryspil International Airport has appeared on the social network Threads. In the first post, the airport team asked Ukrainians what exactly they would say when they crossed the threshold of "Boryspil" again, UNN writes. 

"Boryspil Airport is here now. We are glad to see how often you mention us, so let's imagine together... When you cross the threshold of your home airport again, what will you say first?", the post reads.

This post evoked a strong emotional response. In the comments, Ukrainians began to share their dreams, promises and touching reactions:

"I will say that a taxi to Boryspil is not expensive and I will buy a sandwich for UAH 200."

"There will be nothing but tears. I can't wait for this moment."

"I'll just cry"

"I will kiss the floor"

Among the commentators was even one of the flight attendants, who wrote:

"I dream of saying to passengers: "Welcome on board!" and "Ladies and gentlemen! Our plane has landed at Boryspil Airport in Kyiv... local time...".

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing15.04.25, 15:27 • 193435 views

Let us remind you 

In October 2024, Ukraine presented a roadmap for opening the airspace under martial law, presenting a step-by-step plan and needs for a partial opening of the airspace.

Already in November, Deputy Minister of Community and Territory Development Timur Tkachenko stated that all state bodies are working on the possibility of partially opening Ukraine's airspace, but due to the very high level of threats, this remains unlikely in the short term. 

In general, several airlines have expressed interest in resuming flights to Ukraine after the opening of the Ukrainian sky. In particular, Wizz Air has developed a plan to open 100 routes in the first six months after the opening of air traffic, which will allow transporting 5 million passengers per year. For its part, Ryanair has prepared a five-year plan to resume flights to Ukraine. The Baltic carrier AirBaltic has an ambitious plan - it wants to be the first to fly to Ukraine. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
Ukraine
Boryspil International Airport
Kyiv
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98