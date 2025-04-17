"I will cry": "Boryspil" asked Threads what Ukrainians will say after the airport opens

Boryspil International Airport has appeared on the social network Threads. In the first post, the airport team asked Ukrainians what exactly they would say when they crossed the threshold of "Boryspil" again, UNN writes.

"Boryspil Airport is here now. We are glad to see how often you mention us, so let's imagine together... When you cross the threshold of your home airport again, what will you say first?", the post reads.

This post evoked a strong emotional response. In the comments, Ukrainians began to share their dreams, promises and touching reactions:

"I will say that a taxi to Boryspil is not expensive and I will buy a sandwich for UAH 200."

"There will be nothing but tears. I can't wait for this moment."

"I'll just cry"

"I will kiss the floor"

Among the commentators was even one of the flight attendants, who wrote:

"I dream of saying to passengers: "Welcome on board!" and "Ladies and gentlemen! Our plane has landed at Boryspil Airport in Kyiv... local time...".

Let us remind you

In October 2024, Ukraine presented a roadmap for opening the airspace under martial law, presenting a step-by-step plan and needs for a partial opening of the airspace.

Already in November, Deputy Minister of Community and Territory Development Timur Tkachenko stated that all state bodies are working on the possibility of partially opening Ukraine's airspace, but due to the very high level of threats, this remains unlikely in the short term.

In general, several airlines have expressed interest in resuming flights to Ukraine after the opening of the Ukrainian sky. In particular, Wizz Air has developed a plan to open 100 routes in the first six months after the opening of air traffic, which will allow transporting 5 million passengers per year. For its part, Ryanair has prepared a five-year plan to resume flights to Ukraine. The Baltic carrier AirBaltic has an ambitious plan - it wants to be the first to fly to Ukraine.