A bomb threat has been announced at an airport in Belgium for a possible bomb on the plane: flights have been suspended

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM
Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM
A bomb threat has been announced at an airport in Belgium for a possible bomb on the plane: flights have been suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

A bomb threat was announced at Charleroi Airport in Belgium. A suspected bomb was found on board a Ryanair plane arriving from Porto, flights have been suspended.

A bomb threat has been announced at an airport in Belgium for a possible bomb on the plane: flights have been suspended

In Belgium, a bomb threat was announced at Charleroi airport on Tuesday morning. It is noted that there was a bomb on a plane flying from the city of Porto (Portugal). Takeoffs and landings at this airport have been suspended, writes UNN with reference to The Brussels Times.

Details

It is reported that shortly before 11 a.m., a bomb threat was received on board a Ryanair plane from Porto (Portugal), which had arrived at Charleroi Airport shortly before. Currently, no flights are operating to or from the airport.

The plane has been moved to a separate area of the airport. The runway and the main road behind it are closed, and a security perimeter of 500 meters has been established

– said airport spokeswoman Natalie Pierar to The Brussels Times.

The terminal is not currently being evacuated as it is not within the 500-meter perimeter.

Police are on the scene, and 166 passengers will be evacuated from the plane after it is approved. It is currently unclear how long these obstacles will last

 – said Pierar.

Police are currently conducting security checks and will determine when air traffic can resume.

Lunchtime is off-peak time for flights, so not too many passengers should be affected

- explained the situation the airport spokeswoman.

Addendum

The Israeli army confirmed that fragments of a Houthi missile hit Tel Aviv airport. Eight people were injured in the attack, and the Israeli Defense Minister threatened a tough response.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Ryanair
Israel
Belgium
