A bomb threat has been announced at an airport in Belgium for a possible bomb on the plane: flights have been suspended

In Belgium, a bomb threat was announced at Charleroi airport on Tuesday morning. It is noted that there was a bomb on a plane flying from the city of Porto (Portugal). Takeoffs and landings at this airport have been suspended, writes UNN with reference to The Brussels Times.

Details

It is reported that shortly before 11 a.m., a bomb threat was received on board a Ryanair plane from Porto (Portugal), which had arrived at Charleroi Airport shortly before. Currently, no flights are operating to or from the airport.

The plane has been moved to a separate area of the airport. The runway and the main road behind it are closed, and a security perimeter of 500 meters has been established – said airport spokeswoman Natalie Pierar to The Brussels Times.

The terminal is not currently being evacuated as it is not within the 500-meter perimeter.

Police are on the scene, and 166 passengers will be evacuated from the plane after it is approved. It is currently unclear how long these obstacles will last – said Pierar.

Police are currently conducting security checks and will determine when air traffic can resume.

Lunchtime is off-peak time for flights, so not too many passengers should be affected - explained the situation the airport spokeswoman.

Addendum

