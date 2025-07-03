Ryanair cancels 170 flights due to air traffic control strike in France

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM • 501 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 8995 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 18465 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 17984 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17955 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 44762 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144342 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92002 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78092 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 65036 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.4m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)July 3, 01:51 AM • 28100 views
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 12250 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building03:07 AM • 33178 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 303:27 AM • 14395 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 27939 views
Publications
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 501 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144342 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 107306 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 122943 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 156422 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 34210 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 43536 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 51577 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 106890 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 64062 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Ryanair cancels 170 flights due to air traffic control strike in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 223 views

Ryanair has canceled 170 flights, affecting over 30,000 passengers, due to a nationwide air traffic control strike in France. The disruptions affect flights to/from France and over its airspace, impacting routes from the UK to Greece and from Spain to Ireland.

Ryanair cancels 170 flights due to air traffic control strike in France

Ryanair airline stated on Thursday that it was forced to cancel 170 flights, affecting the travel of over 30,000 passengers, due to a nationwide air traffic controllers' strike in France, scheduled for later in the day and on Friday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The disruptions occur at the beginning of the summer holidays in Europe, one of the busiest tourist periods of the year.

The French civil aviation agency DGAC on Wednesday asked several carriers to reduce the number of flights at Paris airports by 40% on July 4 due to the planned strike.

"In addition to cancellations of flights to/from France, this strike will also affect all flights over France," Ryanair said in a statement on Thursday.

Passengers flying over French airspace from the UK to Greece and from Spain to Ireland will also be affected, the Irish carrier said.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take urgent action to reform the European Union's air traffic control services.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Ryanair
Republic of Ireland
European Commission
European Union
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Greece
Spain
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9