Ryanair cancels 170 flights due to air traffic control strike in France

Ryanair airline stated on Thursday that it was forced to cancel 170 flights, affecting the travel of over 30,000 passengers, due to a nationwide air traffic controllers' strike in France, scheduled for later in the day and on Friday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

The disruptions occur at the beginning of the summer holidays in Europe, one of the busiest tourist periods of the year.

The French civil aviation agency DGAC on Wednesday asked several carriers to reduce the number of flights at Paris airports by 40% on July 4 due to the planned strike.

"In addition to cancellations of flights to/from France, this strike will also affect all flights over France," Ryanair said in a statement on Thursday.

Passengers flying over French airspace from the UK to Greece and from Spain to Ireland will also be affected, the Irish carrier said.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take urgent action to reform the European Union's air traffic control services.