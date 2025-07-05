$41.720.00
18 passengers injured due to false fire alarm at Spanish resort airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 127 views

At Palma de Mallorca airport, 18 people sustained minor injuries due to a false fire alarm on a Ryanair flight to Manchester. Six of the injured required hospitalization, and the plane was replaced and dispatched.

18 passengers injured due to false fire alarm at Spanish resort airport

As a result of an incident at the airport of the Spanish resort city of Palma de Mallorca, 18 people sustained minor injuries, writes UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The potential seriousness of the situation forced the coordination center to immediately activate the emergency assistance protocol for multiple casualties.

As it turned out later, the incident occurred due to a false fire alarm.

A Ryanair representative has already stated that the aircraft was replaced and departed for Manchester on Saturday morning.

"The flight from Palma to Manchester aborted takeoff due to a false fire alarm light. Passengers were disembarked using inflatable slides and returned to the terminal. During disembarkation, a small number of passengers sustained very minor injuries (sprained ankles, etc.). To minimize inconvenience for passengers, we quickly arranged a replacement aircraft for this flight, which departed from Palma at 07:05 this morning," the statement reads.

Eyewitnesses spoke of moments of intense tension and panic among passengers on the Palma de Mallorca - Manchester flight.

The scenes were particularly dramatic: passengers hastily left the plane, forgetting their personal belongings.

Once the situation was brought under control, it became clear that all 18 injured had sustained minor injuries. However, six of them still required hospitalization.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

