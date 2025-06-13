Ryanair will fine troublemakers on board: a minimum of 500 euros

Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair is introducing a new financial sanction for passengers who behave aggressively or undisciplined during the flight. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The airline notes that the amount of the fine starts from 500 euros. It will be charged directly from the bank card used to book the ticket. Such changes have already been made to Ryanair's policy.

It is unacceptable for passengers to suffer from unnecessary inconvenience due to the behavior of one undisciplined passenger. - said the airline representative.

The company emphasizes that this step should become a "deterrent" and help eradicate destructive behavior on board.

Additionally

As Ryanair reminds, violations on board have repeatedly caused delays and route changes. In particular, in January 2025, the airline filed a lawsuit for 15,000 euros against a passenger who forced a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote (Canary Islands) to land in the Portuguese city of Porto.

Ryanair, which carried more than 200 million passengers in 2024, also calls on the European Union to limit the sale of alcohol at airports in order to reduce the number of incidents before boarding.