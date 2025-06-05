$41.480.16
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

In Germany, a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing due to turbulence, nine injured - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

A Ryanair plane en route from Berlin to Milan made an emergency landing in Memmingen due to a thunderstorm. Nine passengers were injured, some were hospitalized.

In Germany, a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing due to turbulence, nine injured - media

A Ryanair passenger plane flying from Berlin to Milan was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany due to a thunderstorm. As a result of the incident, nine people were injured, UNN reports, citing German media.

Details

A Ryanair passenger plane flying from Berlin to Milan was forced to make an emergency landing in Memmingen, southern Germany, due to severe turbulence caused by a thunderstorm. As a result of the incident, nine people were injured.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening, June 4. While flying over Bavaria, the plane entered an area of severe turbulence, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at Memmingen Airport, located approximately 115 km west of Munich.

Among the injured were a woman with a head injury, her two-year-old child with bruises, and a 59-year-old woman who complained of back pain. All three were hospitalized, while others received assistance on the spot, according to Reuters.

According to eyewitnesses, some passengers were thrown to the ceiling of the cabin during the turbulence, and parts of the interior trim fell off. One passenger reported that there was no constant announcement about the need to fasten seat belts, which could have led to more injuries, writes Bild.de.

After landing, Ryanair organized a bus transfer for passengers to Milan, as local aviation authorities did not grant permission for further flight. The airline apologized to those affected and noted that the captain had requested medical assistance at the airport in advance. Additionally, the Kachelmannwetter Meteorological Service confirmed the presence of a powerful thunderstorm between Ulm and Memmingen on the evening of June 4.

Flightradar24 data also recorded a sharp change in the plane's course towards Memmingen.

Reference

Ryanair is an Irish low-cost airline, one of the largest in Europe in terms of passengers carried. Memmingen Airport (Allgäu Airport Memmingen) serves the Swabia region in Bavaria and is popular among low-cost carriers. As a reminder, in October 2024, a Ryanair plane suffered a tire explosion while landing at Milan-Bergamo Airport, which led to the temporary closure of the runway and cancellation of flights. 

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Ryanair
Bild
Reuters
Milan
Germany
Berlin
