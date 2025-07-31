UK airports experienced disruption due to radar system malfunction

In the UK on Wednesday, a technical malfunction of the air traffic control radar system led to disruptions in the operation of airports in London and other cities, which lasted for more than four hours. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

A technical problem related to radar in the UK's air traffic control system caused disruptions at major airports in London and other cities, lasting over four hours on Wednesday. The problem was subsequently resolved, and flights are gradually resuming. - the message says.

British air traffic control service NATS stated that all systems are fully operational, "and air traffic is gradually returning to normal." "Departures from all airports have resumed, and we are working with airlines and airports to safely eliminate delays."

Prior to this, the British air traffic control service announced a technical failure that affected, in particular, London's Heathrow Airport - the largest in the UK and one of the busiest in Europe.

Subsequently, a NATS representative told Reuters that it was a radar problem: "The malfunction was eliminated by promptly switching to a backup system. Air traffic was reduced during the switch to ensure safety."

Gatwick and Edinburgh airports, which had previously been affected by the disruptions, also reported resuming operations. Disruptions were also recorded at London City Airport, but the exact duration of the outage has not been determined.

Ryanair stated that the disruptions lasted over four hours, causing delays and diversions of flights, which created inconvenience for thousands of passengers. The carrier called the incident "absolutely unacceptable" and called on NATS CEO Martin Rolf to resign.

