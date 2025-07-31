UK airports experienced disruption due to radar system malfunction

$41.790.01
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 43237 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 37656 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 72197 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 80648 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 66199 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 72998 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 127055 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53297 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 71398 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66582 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Popular news
In Geneva, a number of speakers from various countries boycotted the speech of the head of the Russian Federation Council, MatviyenkoVideoJuly 30, 05:02 PM • 7964 views
Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier died in the high mountains of PakistanJuly 30, 05:03 PM • 7988 views
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital08:22 PM • 10815 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district09:41 PM • 5180 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv10:54 PM • 4634 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 43234 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 56260 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 98680 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 143219 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 127054 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ali Khamenei
Kamala Harris
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Solomyansky district
United Kingdom
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 42676 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 131491 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 192197 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 240714 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 173736 views
UK airports experienced disruption due to radar system malfunction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

A technical malfunction of the air traffic control radar system in the UK caused four-hour disruptions at airports. The problem has been resolved, but Ryanair demands the resignation of NATS CEO.

UK airports experienced disruption due to radar system malfunction

In the UK on Wednesday, a technical malfunction of the air traffic control radar system led to disruptions in the operation of airports in London and other cities, which lasted for more than four hours. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

A technical problem related to radar in the UK's air traffic control system caused disruptions at major airports in London and other cities, lasting over four hours on Wednesday. The problem was subsequently resolved, and flights are gradually resuming.

- the message says.

British air traffic control service NATS stated that all systems are fully operational, "and air traffic is gradually returning to normal." "Departures from all airports have resumed, and we are working with airlines and airports to safely eliminate delays."

Prior to this, the British air traffic control service announced a technical failure that affected, in particular, London's Heathrow Airport - the largest in the UK and one of the busiest in Europe.

Subsequently, a NATS representative told Reuters that it was a radar problem: "The malfunction was eliminated by promptly switching to a backup system. Air traffic was reduced during the switch to ensure safety."

Gatwick and Edinburgh airports, which had previously been affected by the disruptions, also reported resuming operations. Disruptions were also recorded at London City Airport, but the exact duration of the outage has not been determined.

Ryanair stated that the disruptions lasted over four hours, causing delays and diversions of flights, which created inconvenience for thousands of passengers. The carrier called the incident "absolutely unacceptable" and called on NATS CEO Martin Rolf to resign.

Airport roof collapsed due to powerful earthquake in Spain14.07.25, 16:09 • 7501 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Ryanair
Reuters
United Kingdom
London