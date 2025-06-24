Hand luggage - free for everyone: the European Parliament is preparing revolutionary changes for air passengers

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 5058 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33566 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72188 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83375 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72381 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54829 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65214 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59767 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299757 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120479 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.2m/s
56%
744mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 113741 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 112856 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 97272 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague08:36 AM • 76673 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 81251 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 16460 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 18922 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 50891 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 81444 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 112304 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 11071 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 97318 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 176146 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 298342 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 164938 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

Hand luggage - free for everyone: the European Parliament is preparing revolutionary changes for air passengers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2130 views

The European Parliament is considering banning airlines from charging for hand luggage weighing up to 7 kilograms. This initiative aims to standardize baggage rules and improve passenger rights.

Hand luggage - free for everyone: the European Parliament is preparing revolutionary changes for air passengers

The European Parliament may ban airlines from charging for bags weighing up to 7 kilograms. The proposal has been approved for now, but the reform is promised to be promoted further.

Transmits UNN with reference to Politico and Reisereporter.

Details

The Transport Committee of the European Parliament approved an amendment on air passenger rights on Tuesday. This refers to the right to travel with hand luggage weighing up to 7 kilograms without paying additional fees.

The plans are that if the reform is successfully promoted, 7-kilogram baggage will be allowed to be transported on flights free of charge.

Context

Hand luggage rules vary significantly among different airlines:

  • some airlines include a trolley and a bag in the ticket price;
    • others may only allow a small backpack;
      • there are also airlines that even have different hand luggage rules depending on the ticket class.

        All this diversifies, but also introduces complexities. Therefore, in recent years, the adoption of a pan-European standardization, which would correct the situation, has been discussed.

        For now, there are only preliminary developments, the changes have not yet entered into force. However, a discussion is emerging. If the new initiative regarding luggage for travelers looks attractive, a number of airlines seem to have criticized the initiative.

        The Airlines for Europe (A4E) association, whose members include Ryanair, Lufthansa, EasyJet, and Air France-KLM, sharply criticized the parliament's proposal in a press release on June 19.

        According to their conclusions, the hand luggage proposal "will limit consumer choice" and introduce "a mandatory hand luggage size" for all passengers.

        What's next? "Mandatory popcorn and drinks included in your movie ticket?" says Urania Georgoutsakou, managing director of the Airlines for Europe (A4E) lobby.

        The European Parliament should allow travelers to decide what services they want, what services to pay for, and, importantly, what services they do not want

        she said in her statement before Tuesday's vote.

        However, the easing of hand luggage rules is supported by a broad coalition of political groups. Now the proposed amendment is part of the European Parliament's position aimed at strengthening the enforcement of air passenger rights.

        Recall

        North American and European airlines canceled flights to the Persian Gulf after US strikes on Iran, which led to the closure of airspace and increased security concerns.

        In the spring of 2025, UNN reported: Wizz Air, Ryanair, and AirBaltic plan to resume flights to Ukraine. Several airlines have expressed interest in resuming flights to Ukraine after the opening of Ukrainian skies. In particular, Wizz developed a plan to open 100 routes in the first six months after the resumption of air traffic.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldFinance
        Wizz Air
        Ryanair
        Lufthansa
        European Parliament
        United States
        Ukraine
        Iran
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9