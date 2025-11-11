In the US, 18 people were hospitalized after a mobile lounge accident at Washington Airport

An accident involving a mobile lounge occurred at Washington Dulles International Airport, injuring 18 people. According to authorities, the vehicle, which was transporting passengers between the terminal and an aircraft, crashed at an angle into a dock while approaching the building. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority reported that the injured passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital by firefighters.

Ryanair fully switches to digital tickets from November 12

The airport is open and operating normally - the administration said in a statement.

Mobile lounges, or "mobile waiting rooms," are used at Dulles Airport to transport passengers directly between the terminal and aircraft. According to the airport's website, each such vehicle can accommodate up to 102 people, is 16.5 meters long and almost 5 meters wide.

The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

Vilnius Airport operations temporarily suspended due to a balloon