King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"

While Netflix is spinning a drama around the "rebellious princess" Märtha Louise, her father, 88-year-old King Harald V of Norway, decided not to worry – and responded to the wave of controversy with his characteristic humor. The monarch proposed his own idea for a sequel: "The King Minute by Minute." This was reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

At a gala dinner in Oslo, where members of the Norwegian parliament gathered, the King seemed to put an end – or at least a witty parenthesis – to the story that stirred the kingdom after the release of the Netflix documentary "Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story."

We've noticed some attention to the film this year. A sequel is being considered, and the best title so far is 'The King Minute by Minute.' — Harald stated with a smile.

The hall erupted in laughter, and the king didn't stop.

I can't promise that this sequel will be as rebellious as Märtha Louise's film. But at least it might help you fall asleep. A hypnotic effect, you know? — joked the monarch, making even the most serious deputies smile.

Netflix film and marriage to a "shaman"

The documentary, released in September 2024, tells the story of Princess Märtha Louise and her husband, self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett, on their way to their wedding in the picturesque Geirangerfjord.

The love story, filmed for the streaming giant, garnered not only likes but also a powerful wave of criticism – primarily due to the sale of exclusive rights to wedding footage to foreign media.

The public felt that the "royal Netflix content" looked somewhat more commercial than befits a monarchy. Add to this Verrett's shamanic practices, talks about "energetic fields of love" – and you have a full-fledged series that even HBO wouldn't have filmed.

The royal family, in turn, expressed dissatisfaction: they claimed that the couple was using Märtha Louise's title and connections to the court for business purposes, despite a previous agreement "not to commercialize the crown."

