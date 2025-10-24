King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1536 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 4302 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 7626 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms tomorrow: Level I danger declared
07:57 AM • 19391 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 35511 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53496 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 25051 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 19274 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21676 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31500 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
92%
741mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday07:11 AM • 28949 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31863 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 31239 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 16952 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 21735 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1524 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 12178 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 13293 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53489 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 54608 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 284 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 17061 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31983 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 28492 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 32528 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Facebook

King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Norwegian King Harald joked about the Netflix film that tells the story of his daughter, who married an American "shaman."

King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"

While Netflix is spinning a drama around the "rebellious princess" Märtha Louise, her father, 88-year-old King Harald V of Norway, decided not to worry – and responded to the wave of controversy with his characteristic humor. The monarch proposed his own idea for a sequel: "The King Minute by Minute." This was reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

At a gala dinner in Oslo, where members of the Norwegian parliament gathered, the King seemed to put an end – or at least a witty parenthesis – to the story that stirred the kingdom after the release of the Netflix documentary "Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story."

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess arrested for assaulting a woman12.08.24, 04:18 • 31261 view

We've noticed some attention to the film this year. A sequel is being considered, and the best title so far is 'The King Minute by Minute.'

— Harald stated with a smile.

The hall erupted in laughter, and the king didn't stop.

I can't promise that this sequel will be as rebellious as Märtha Louise's film. But at least it might help you fall asleep. A hypnotic effect, you know?

— joked the monarch, making even the most serious deputies smile.

Netflix film and marriage to a "shaman"

The documentary, released in September 2024, tells the story of Princess Märtha Louise and her husband, self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett, on their way to their wedding in the picturesque Geirangerfjord.

The love story, filmed for the streaming giant, garnered not only likes but also a powerful wave of criticism – primarily due to the sale of exclusive rights to wedding footage to foreign media.

Crown Prince of Norway visited Kyiv for the first time since the beginning of the war20.05.25, 13:12 • 3803 views

The public felt that the "royal Netflix content" looked somewhat more commercial than befits a monarchy. Add to this Verrett's shamanic practices, talks about "energetic fields of love" – and you have a full-fledged series that even HBO wouldn't have filmed.

The royal family, in turn, expressed dissatisfaction: they claimed that the couple was using Märtha Louise's title and connections to the court for business purposes, despite a previous agreement "not to commercialize the crown."

Norwegian Princess Martha Louise married an American “shaman”31.08.24, 21:45 • 20522 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Series
Marriage
Oslo
Norway
Netflix
Kyiv