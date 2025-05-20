Crown Prince of Norway visited Kyiv for the first time since the beginning of the war
Kyiv • UNN
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. This is the first visit of a member of the Norwegian royal family to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. This is the first visit of a representative of the Norwegian royal family to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of Russia.
This was reported by NRK, UNN writes.
Details
According to the information, on the morning of May 20, a train with Crown Prince Haakon and Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland arrived at a station near Kyiv. The guests were met there by the Norwegian Ambassador to Ukraine, Helen Sand Andresen, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleksandr Mishchenko.
This visit is an expression of Norway's strong and continued support for the Ukrainian government and people
According to reports, during the visit, the Crown Prince will visit Ukrainian authorities and Norwegian partners.
In particular, this is the first visit of a Norwegian prince to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Of the other royal visits to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, there was Countess Sophie, the British King Charles' daughter-in-law. She visited the capital in the spring of 2024. The last time the Norwegian royal family visited Ukraine on an official visit was when Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited Kyiv in October 2008.
Prince Harry visited a clinic in Lviv that rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians. 10.04.25, 23:01 • 16570 views