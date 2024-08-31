Norwegian Princess Martha Louise married an American “shaman”

Princess Martha Louise of Norway, the eldest daughter of the King of Norway, married American “shaman” Durek Verrett in a wedding ceremony held in the picturesque town of Geiranger. The wedding took place after three days of celebrations that began on Thursday and brought together well-known social media influencers, reality TV stars, and television personalities. This was reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

Martha Louise, 52, and Durek Verrett, a sixth-generation shaman from California, exchanged vows in a large white tent set up on a green lawn overlooking the fjord. The entertainment program included performances by Norwegian and American artists, as well as a gospel choir and a singer representing the Sápmi indigenous people.

“It was fantastic! It was Hollywood in Geiranger,” Norwegian TV presenter Harald Ronneberg described the colorful ceremony on state-run NRK. “It was full of gospel and love. We laughed, clapped and were touched. It was absolutely beautiful.

The couple sold the rights to photographs from the wedding to the British magazine Hello! and the film rights to Netflix, which caused protests from the Norwegian media, which considered this approach inconsistent with local traditions. The couple often criticizes the press by promoting themselves on social media.